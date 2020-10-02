All the Must-See Moments from Rihanna's Sexy and Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show

The multi-hyphenate mogul emerged from a blossoming pink flower during the second installment of her Savage X Fenty fashion show extravaganza, which dropped on Prime Video last night.

Swipe through to see the best moments from performers including Travis Scott, Rosalía and Bad Bunny, and special guests: Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton and more.