All the Must-See Moments from Rihanna's Sexy and Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show

Rihanna appeared in the highly-anticipated lingerie show alongside an A-list cast of supermodels and celebrities including Demi Moore, Lizzo, Bella Hadid and more

By Hanna Flanagan
October 02, 2020 01:36 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 21

Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The multi-hyphenate mogul emerged from a blossoming pink flower during the second installment of her Savage X Fenty fashion show extravaganza, which dropped on Prime Video last night.

Swipe through to see the best moments from performers including Travis Scott, Rosalía and Bad Bunny, and special guests: Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton and more.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The Savage X Fenty designer also graced the stage in one of the more modest outfits of the night — this Alexandre Vauthier frilly blouse and leather hot pants, paired with sheer tights, jeweled belt and ankle-strap heels.

3 of 21

Irina Shayk

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Wondering how to accessorize a lacey lingerie look? With matching pink latex and fluttery false eyelashes, of course. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

Paris Hilton

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The socialite — whose documentary This is Paris premiered on YouTube earlier this month — was given a very fitting accessory for her hot pink fishnet look — early 2000s-inspired tinted sunglasses. 

Advertisement

5 of 21

Bella Hadid

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Bella brought out her super-sexy side wearing a black lingerie set, leather gloves and plenty of diamond accessories. “My alter ego.. I don’t know her 🥵” Hadid wrote on Instagram alongside a screen-recording of her catwalk during the show.

6 of 21

Demi Moore

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Demi stole the spotlight during her appearance posing on a couch opposite Hadid wearing a black lace leotard with fishnet tights and layered jewelry. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

Bella Hadid and Demi Moore

Kevin Mazur/Getty

The A-listers posed backstage in their lingerie sets. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

Lizzo

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Lizzo looked Good as Hell when she took the stage to dance in this cobalt blue bra and underwear with matching fingerless gloves. 

Advertisement

9 of 21

Cara Delevingne

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The British beauty debuted short bangs and a mullet during one of the opening numbers, modeling lingerie covered in Rihanna's hand-sketched designs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

Laura Harrier

kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The actress made an appearance in the whimsical Garden of Eden-inspired scene wearing a floral-adorned purple bra and underwear with purple latex accessories. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

Erika Jayne

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Fresh off her Savage X Fenty campaign debut, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took the stage in sparkly pasties, fishnet tights and the brand’s Smoking Jacket.

"Leave it up to @badgalriri to give the world the hottest show of 2020," Erika wrote on Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

Normani

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

After stealing last year’s Savage X Fenty show with a dance routine that was almost too hot to handle, the singer returned to the stage looking angelic in a bridal-inspired lingerie set.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

Miguel

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The musician joined wife Nazanin Mandi (a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador) during the garden scene to perform his songs “Adorn” and “Waves.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

Miguel and Nazanin Mandi

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The cute couple posed for a photo after dancing together on stage.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

Indya Moore

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

Indya stuck a pose (we had to) in a black sheer cutout bodysuit with fishnet tights and gloves. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

Bad Bunny

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The Puerto Rican artist performed his new song “Yo Perreo Sola” in an anything-but-basic suit and sneaker combo. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

Rosalía

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The Grammy-winner took the stage in a lace bra, biker shorts and chunky diamond jewelry to perform her songs “Relación” and “TKN.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

Big Sean

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The rapper walked through a sea of female dancers in a monogrammed jacket and satin pants from Savage X Fenty’s debut menswear collection in collaboration with Christian Combs.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

Travis Scott

Dennis Leupold for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The rapper debuted his new song "Franchise" with Yung Thug during the show's encore performance. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

Parris Goebel

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The choreographer behind Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 opened a solo dance number, modeling black lingerie with an embroidered mesh top and fishnet tights. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 21

Paloma Elsesser

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video

The model sported a lilac lingerie set and a matching floral boa. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Hanna Flanagan