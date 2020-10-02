All the Must-See Moments from Rihanna's Sexy and Star-Studded Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 Show
Rihanna appeared in the highly-anticipated lingerie show alongside an A-list cast of supermodels and celebrities including Demi Moore, Lizzo, Bella Hadid and more
Rihanna
The multi-hyphenate mogul emerged from a blossoming pink flower during the second installment of her Savage X Fenty fashion show extravaganza, which dropped on Prime Video last night.
Swipe through to see the best moments from performers including Travis Scott, Rosalía and Bad Bunny, and special guests: Lizzo, Bella Hadid, Big Sean, Cara Delevingne, Christian Combs, Demi Moore, Irina Shayk, Laura Harrier, Normani, Paloma Elsesser, Paris Hilton and more.
Rihanna
The Savage X Fenty designer also graced the stage in one of the more modest outfits of the night — this Alexandre Vauthier frilly blouse and leather hot pants, paired with sheer tights, jeweled belt and ankle-strap heels.
Irina Shayk
Wondering how to accessorize a lacey lingerie look? With matching pink latex and fluttery false eyelashes, of course.
Paris Hilton
The socialite — whose documentary This is Paris premiered on YouTube earlier this month — was given a very fitting accessory for her hot pink fishnet look — early 2000s-inspired tinted sunglasses.
Bella Hadid
Bella brought out her super-sexy side wearing a black lingerie set, leather gloves and plenty of diamond accessories. “My alter ego.. I don’t know her 🥵” Hadid wrote on Instagram alongside a screen-recording of her catwalk during the show.
Demi Moore
Demi stole the spotlight during her appearance posing on a couch opposite Hadid wearing a black lace leotard with fishnet tights and layered jewelry.
Bella Hadid and Demi Moore
The A-listers posed backstage in their lingerie sets.
Lizzo
Lizzo looked Good as Hell when she took the stage to dance in this cobalt blue bra and underwear with matching fingerless gloves.
Cara Delevingne
The British beauty debuted short bangs and a mullet during one of the opening numbers, modeling lingerie covered in Rihanna's hand-sketched designs.
Laura Harrier
The actress made an appearance in the whimsical Garden of Eden-inspired scene wearing a floral-adorned purple bra and underwear with purple latex accessories.
Erika Jayne
Fresh off her Savage X Fenty campaign debut, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took the stage in sparkly pasties, fishnet tights and the brand’s Smoking Jacket.
"Leave it up to @badgalriri to give the world the hottest show of 2020," Erika wrote on Instagram.
Normani
After stealing last year’s Savage X Fenty show with a dance routine that was almost too hot to handle, the singer returned to the stage looking angelic in a bridal-inspired lingerie set.
Miguel
The musician joined wife Nazanin Mandi (a Savage X Fenty brand ambassador) during the garden scene to perform his songs “Adorn” and “Waves.”
Miguel and Nazanin Mandi
The cute couple posed for a photo after dancing together on stage.
Indya Moore
Indya stuck a pose (we had to) in a black sheer cutout bodysuit with fishnet tights and gloves.
Bad Bunny
The Puerto Rican artist performed his new song “Yo Perreo Sola” in an anything-but-basic suit and sneaker combo.
Rosalía
The Grammy-winner took the stage in a lace bra, biker shorts and chunky diamond jewelry to perform her songs “Relación” and “TKN.”
Big Sean
The rapper walked through a sea of female dancers in a monogrammed jacket and satin pants from Savage X Fenty’s debut menswear collection in collaboration with Christian Combs.
Travis Scott
The rapper debuted his new song "Franchise" with Yung Thug during the show's encore performance.
Parris Goebel
The choreographer behind Savage X Fenty Vol. 2 opened a solo dance number, modeling black lingerie with an embroidered mesh top and fishnet tights.
Paloma Elsesser
The model sported a lilac lingerie set and a matching floral boa.