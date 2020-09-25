Savage x Fenty Will Debut Its First-Ever Menswear Line at Upcoming Live-Stream Fashion Show

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The men's capsule collection was designed in collaboration with Christian Combs will be presented during the highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 on Oct. 2

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty has championed diversity and inclusion since its inception in 2018, and the singer-turned-entrepreneur's next move proves the affordable lingerie line isn't letting up on that anytime soon.

The brand announced on Friday that it will make its menswear debut with a capsule collection launching Oct. 2 in partnership with Christian Combs. The 22-year-old rapper and son of Sean "Diddy" Combs stars in the campaign for the upcoming line and even helped design it.

The 11-piece collection features a smoking jacket and stain pant, as well as an array of boxers, boxer briefs and trunks embossed with a monogram print and Savage x Fenty waistband logo, ranging from from $12.92 to $69.95.

And although the collection is technically designed for men, the new Savage x Fenty pieces are still meant to be inclusive and were styled on both men and women for the campaign.

“I wanted to create men’s wear styles that everyone can wear,” Rihanna said in a statement. “And after Christian did such a great job at the 2019 fashion show wearing men’s, I knew we had to have him as a collaborator.”

The menswear collection will be presented during the highly-anticipated Savage x Fenty Show Vol. 2 fashion show, premiering exclusively on Amazon Prime Video Oct. 2.

Combs, along with Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Big Sean, Normani, Paris Hilton, Demi Moore, Erika Jayne, Irina Shayk, Willow Smith and more A-list celebrities are expected to make appearances during the virtual event.

The rapper posted a steamy photo from the new campaign on Instagram on Thursday night, writing, "It’s lit !! S/O @badgalriri 👸🏾I have my new line in collaboration w/ @savagexfenty Coming out OCT 2!!! 🔥🔥 Don’t wanna miss this ! Tune into Amazon to see it live !" in the caption.

Savage x Fenty also teased the second anniversary fashion show and corresponding launch on social media earlier this week. The lingerie brand swept its Instagram account clean, then rolled out sultry snaps of Hilton, Jayne, Shayk and other models with clever warnings about the "fierce", "loud" and "confident" attitudes we should expect to see on the runway.