Shoppers Call This the Best Jean Jacket They've Ever Purchased — and It's Under $40

The Saukiee jacket comes in multiple washes and styles, including a rich denim blue, a dark black, a faded blue with torn patches, and even a blue draped in black fringe and gemstones. With button closure up the front, two side pockets, and two front pockets, the jacket is intended to look larger on the body, as if you borrowed it from your boyfriend's closet. "I absolutely love this jacket, it gives a great '80s and '90s vibe which is so on trend, and it's soft and comfy," one shopper wrote.