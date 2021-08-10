Shoppers Call This the Best Jean Jacket They've Ever Purchased — and It's Under $40
If you're looking for a transitional fashion piece that will be a staple in your closet for years to come, a denim jacket is where it's at. Fall fashion has arrived, setting the tone for a season filled with trendy trousers and knit dresses. When it comes to a truly versatile item that goes with every outfit, Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this oversized denim jacket.
The Saukiee jacket comes in multiple washes and styles, including a rich denim blue, a dark black, a faded blue with torn patches, and even a blue draped in black fringe and gemstones. With button closure up the front, two side pockets, and two front pockets, the jacket is intended to look larger on the body, as if you borrowed it from your boyfriend's closet. "I absolutely love this jacket, it gives a great '80s and '90s vibe which is so on trend, and it's soft and comfy," one shopper wrote.
Buy It! Saukiee Oversized Denim Jacket, $24.99–$33.99 (orig. $35.99–$37.99); amazon.com
The jacket might take some of its styling cues from an earlier fashion era, but Amazon shoppers report pairing it with modern-day closet staples like leggings and dresses. "It fits perfectly and I can even wear it with a sweatshirt underneath and not feel like I am stuffed inside the jacket. The best part is that it kept me warm, yet didn't make me feel like I was wearing a heavy jacket," a reviewer confirmed.
Caring for the jacket is easy, too, as multiple reviewers confirmed they were able to machine wash the coat without issue. Made of cotton, the piece can be washed in cold water and hung to dry. Even with washing, wearers confirm that the jacket's fit and coloring were unaffected.
Another shopper o called the jacket "perfect," comparing its quality to that of other retailers. "These are the best jean jackets I've ever had. They're perfect if you like more of the oversized look. I've bought a bunch of different jean jackets before from various places, but I've never found any that fit or looked how I wanted them to. These are perfect, and I bought all the colors," they shared.
Start planning your fall outfits and pick up this "amazing" jean jacket from Amazon now.
