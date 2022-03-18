This Weekend Only, Amazon's Top-Selling 'Buttery Soft' Flare Pants Are on Sale for Just $16
If you're in the market for a trendy new pair of flared pants that are as "buttery soft" as your favorite pair of leggings, we're here to tell you that this fashion urban legend is the real thing.
The Satina High Waisted Flared Pants have wowed more than 14,200 shoppers on Amazon who left them a perfect five-star rating. Their super soft texture can be credited to a polyester and spandex fabric blend, which also makes the pants stretchy and supportive. The brand calls it its own "peachskin fabric" and calls it "the softest material around." The pants have an on-trend palazzo-style flare at the bottom hem and a high waistband for extra comfort that slips right on without a zipper or buttons, just like leggings. They also come in 16 colors and patterns and each and every one of them is on sale right now for just over $16. But you'll want to act fast, as this sale only lasts through Sunday.
The pants come in a basic black, of course, but are also available in a solid burgundy, and patterns like a spring-y floral, professional gray plaid, tropical leaf, cheetah, paisley, and more for tons of different outfit possibilities no matter the occasion.
Shoppers say the pants are simply beautiful in person and one reviewer loved them so much, they vowed they'd "never give these pants away." The shopper described the pants as "breathable and not constrictive" but also "marvelously flattering" enough to wear multiple times throughout their vacation and on the flight home, too. "I wear these as often as possible," they added. "Every time I put them on, I'm filled with joy."
Another reviewer wrote that they "can't say enough good things" about their flare pants. "They also make your "butt look fantastic." The shopper noted that the pants fit true to size (they're available in sizes S to XXL) but that they're a little long. Satina detailed that this is intentional so that the pants can be worn with heels, hemmed, or simply cut with fabric shears if desired.
Refresh your wardrobe with a pair (or two) of the shopper-loved Satina High Waisted Flared Pants from Amazon. Just be sure to order them before Sunday night.