This Weekend Only, Amazon's Top-Selling 'Buttery Soft' Flare Pants Are on Sale for Just $16

The Satina High Waisted Flared Pants have wowed more than 14,200 shoppers on Amazon who left them a perfect five-star rating. Their super soft texture can be credited to a polyester and spandex fabric blend, which also makes the pants stretchy and supportive. The brand calls it its own "peachskin fabric" and calls it "the softest material around." The pants have an on-trend palazzo-style flare at the bottom hem and a high waistband for extra comfort that slips right on without a zipper or buttons, just like leggings. They also come in 16 colors and patterns and each and every one of them is on sale right now for just over $16. But you'll want to act fast, as this sale only lasts through Sunday.