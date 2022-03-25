Whoa: Amazon's Best-Selling Leggings Are Just $15 Right Now
Leggings are a closet staple for a reason. There's nothing quite like your favorite pair to see you through morning yoga, brunch with friends, and an afternoon binging shows on the couch. But not all leggings are created equally. Some start to fall mid-workout, or fall apart at the seams after a few washes, and others are sneakily transparent. But more than 53,000 shoppers have found their elusive perfect pair that does none of those things.
Those leggings are made by Satina, the best-selling brand on Amazon — and they're on sale right now for up to 36 percent off. They come in a high-waisted, full-length style; one with pockets; and another with a capri hemline, and they're all made from what the brand calls its "peachskin" fabric, which shoppers say feels like "the softest material around."
Satina's leggings are also so popular among shoppers because the material is super stretchy, so they're flattering on people of many shapes and sizes. And speaking of sizes, the leggings come in two sizes: "one size," which fits people who normally wear sizes 2 to 10, and "one size plus," which fits up to size 20.
They stay in place and resist the "dreaded slide down effect where you have to keep pulling them up," as one shopper put it, while others wrote that they live up to the quality of pricier brands. Another shopper added that they're "picky" when it comes to their leggings and that they "never trust the 'one size' listings, but these are great!" They said that the leggings "fit like a dream."
The leggings come in 25 colors, so there's bound to be a shade that catches your attention. One shopper, who said these are their "new favorite leggings," shared that they currently own four colors and plan to buy more! "The colors of the actual leggings are just as bold and vibrant as the photos," which is rare when online shopping, they wrote.
