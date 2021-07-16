The Number One Best-Selling Leggings on Amazon Are on Sale for $11 Today Only
Leggings are a staple item to have in your fashion arsenal. They're easy to wear, go with practically everything, are usually super comfortable, and are versatile enough to wear while exercising, going out, or just lounging around the house. But, all of this action can make leggings wear through quickly, and it can be hard to retire a perfectly broken-in pair.
Amazon is making that decision a little bit easier today by making the Satina High-Waisted Capri Leggings the Deal of the Day, bringing them down to just $11. The leggings are the best-selling pair on Amazon and have earned over 41,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who love how comfortable and soft they are. Made from what the brand calls its "peachskin" fabric, these leggings are "the softest material around." Plus, the cropped design of these leggings make them even more breathable and summer-appropriate.
Buy It! Satina High-Waisted Capri Leggings, $10.39 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com
The Capris aren't the only Satina Leggings on sale, either. The brand's beloved High Waisted Ultra Soft Leggings and High Waisted Flare Palazzo Wide Leg Pants are also discounted right now. Satina's leggings are so popular among shoppers because they're flattering on people of all shapes and sizes and are stretchy without becoming sheer. The leggings come in one size and one size plus, but that stretch factor truly enables them to fit a wide variety of figures. They also stay in place and resist the "dreaded slide down effect where you have to keep pulling them up," as one shopper put it, and they live up to the quality of other pricier brands.
"Let me start by saying this review is coming from a person who owns roughly 30-40 pairs of leggings (different colors and styles), and most I own are high-end brands," the same reviewer wrote. "These leggings are the softest leggings I have ever worn by a landslide! … Yes, they are one size; I am 5-feet [tall] and 173 lbs, and [the] slim one size fits me just fine with lots of room left to stretch!" They also shared that the thicker waistband is key to the leggings' perfect fit: "The wide band for 'added support' is not too tight, yet just tight enough to hold you in."
Get your hands on a brand new pair of leggings (or two, at this price) and order the Satina High-Waisted Capri Leggings while they're on sale at Amazon today.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Number One Best-Selling Leggings on Amazon Are on Sale for $11 Today Only
- Amazon Shoppers Say Their Sleep Is 'Restored' After Trying This $27 Cooling Pillow Set
- The 10 Best Deals to Shop at Walmart Right Now Start at Just $10
- Natural Accessories Are Everywhere This Summer, and We Found 5 Straw Purses for Under $40 on Amazon