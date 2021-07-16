The Number One Best-Selling Leggings on Amazon Are on Sale for $11 Today Only 

The Capris aren't the only Satina Leggings on sale, either. The brand's beloved High Waisted Ultra Soft Leggings and High Waisted Flare Palazzo Wide Leg Pants are also discounted right now. Satina's leggings are so popular among shoppers because they're flattering on people of all shapes and sizes and are stretchy without becoming sheer. The leggings come in one size and one size plus, but that stretch factor truly enables them to fit a wide variety of figures. They also stay in place and resist the "dreaded slide down effect where you have to keep pulling them up," as one shopper put it, and they live up to the quality of other pricier brands.