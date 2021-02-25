These Are the 'Softest Yoga Pants Ever' — and They’re as Low as $12 on Amazon

If you prefer to shop online, you've likely spent much of this year taking advantage of all Amazon has to offer — including comfortable loungewear. It's the ultimate source for affordable fleece sweaters, supportive bras, and best of all, breathable sweatpants. While the site has plenty of options at your disposal, the Sarin Mathews Wide Leg Yoga Pants are continuing to grow in popularity for several reasons.
Many Amazon shoppers have called them the "softest" and "most flattering" yoga pants they've ever tried. Not only does the polyester and spandex material conform to your every move, but many reviewers love the thick, adjustable high-waist band that doesn't pinch their stomach. What's more, the lounge pants have two deep side pockets that can fit your phone, keys, and wallet, whether you're out and about or simply hanging around the house. Many shoppers have run them through the washer and dryer multiple times without seeing a loss of quality, too.
Buy It! Sarin Mathews Wide Leg Yoga Pants, $12.14–$22.99 (orig. $18.99–$22.99); amazon.com
"Oh. My. Gosh. If you're on the fence about buying these pants… BUY. THE. PANTS," wrote one shopper. "I was skeptical when I first ordered them, but they are extremely soft and fit so well. I've been looking for wide leg yoga pants that fit loose but still look cute, and these are exactly what I've been searching for. Do yourself a favor and buy them. I've already added more to my cart so I can have back ups!"
"I bought these so I would have some comfy, non-pajama pants during quarantine," said another customer. "They are perfect. They look nice, and are exactly what I was looking for comfort-wise. I like the thick waistband — I can wear them as high-waisted or roll the waistband down once and have them a little lower. I keep going around the house saying, 'feel my pants!'"
Right now, the loose-fit yoga pants are marked down to as little as $12 on Amazon. Prices vary based on color selection and size, but you won't pay more than $23 per pair, making them an absolute steal. Head over to Amazon to find out why fellow shoppers are snagging multiple pairs.