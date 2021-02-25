These Are the 'Softest Yoga Pants Ever' — and They’re as Low as $12 on Amazon

Many Amazon shoppers have called them the "softest" and "most flattering" yoga pants they've ever tried. Not only does the polyester and spandex material conform to your every move, but many reviewers love the thick, adjustable high-waist band that doesn't pinch their stomach. What's more, the lounge pants have two deep side pockets that can fit your phone, keys, and wallet, whether you're out and about or simply hanging around the house. Many shoppers have run them through the washer and dryer multiple times without seeing a loss of quality, too.