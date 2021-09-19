This $36 Dress 'Fits-Like-a-Glove' and Is Perfect for Fall Weddings, According to Shoppers
Deciding what to wear for a summer wedding doesn't require too much effort, seeing as the same breezy dresses you reach for daily also fit the bill. But when you're on the receiving end of an invitation for a fall event, the dress code can be a bit trickier to navigate – especially when you've already switched into comfy sweaters and jeans mode.
That's why it's always a smart style move to keep at least one dress on hand that transitions through the seasons, like this one Amazon shoppers say is "perfect for a fall wedding."
Buy It! Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress in Red, $12.99–$36.99; amazon.com
As the overall best-seller in the retailer's category of women's cocktail dresses, the Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress also achieves what so few event-worthy dresses can by not breaking the bank at $36.
While the seamless pull-on closure, off-the-shoulder neckline, and high-low hem detailing create a silhouette that's both classic and flirty, it's the dress's functionality that's earned it more than 3,500 glowing reviews from shoppers who count on it for their nights out. "The fabric is nice and thick but not too warm," one customer said. "Although it came wrinkled (expected), once I steamed it I had no wrinkles the whole day, even after sitting in the car with heated seats and through dinner. This dress is super flattering and I got so many compliments on it. I was able to put my arms up without feeling the dress pull. It was long enough in the back that I didn't worry about showing booty if I knelt down. Even with the wind outside it stayed down, and I could spin while dancing and not show undies." In other words, it's dance floor approved!
Another factor that helped solidify the off-the-shoulder dress its top spot is its ability to be machine washed — which is a rare feat for most cocktail and formal dresses. So, if you're left with too many wrinkles to tackle post un-packing, throwing it in the washer is also an option since shoppers say the material is of high quality.
"I love this dress," one shopper said. "It's perfect for any event, professional or party atmosphere! It's so comfortable and fits like a glove in all the right places while being loose and flowy in the rest. I will probably buy it again if this one ever wears out, but the material is quality and I expect it to last a long time."
Get ahead of the RSVP by snagging the versatile shopper-approved dress in its variety of 10 colors this fall wedding season.
Buy It! Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress in Navy, $12.99–$36.99; amazon.com
Buy It! Sarin Mathews Off The Shoulder Cocktail Dress in Black, $12.99–$36.99; amazon.com