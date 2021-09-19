This $36 Dress 'Fits-Like-a-Glove' and Is Perfect for Fall Weddings, According to Shoppers

While the seamless pull-on closure, off-the-shoulder neckline, and high-low hem detailing create a silhouette that's both classic and flirty, it's the dress's functionality that's earned it more than 3,500 glowing reviews from shoppers who count on it for their nights out. "The fabric is nice and thick but not too warm," one customer said. "Although it came wrinkled (expected), once I steamed it I had no wrinkles the whole day, even after sitting in the car with heated seats and through dinner. This dress is super flattering and I got so many compliments on it. I was able to put my arms up without feeling the dress pull. It was long enough in the back that I didn't worry about showing booty if I knelt down. Even with the wind outside it stayed down, and I could spin while dancing and not show undies." In other words, it's dance floor approved!