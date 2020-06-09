Sarah Silverman Shares Bikini Photo as She Enjoys a 'Vitamin D Break' on Her Fire Escape

The 49-year-old comedian said her time in the sun "felt so good"

Sarah Silverman is soaking up the sun.

The comedian, 49, shared two photos to Instagram on Tuesday of herself in a sports bra and boy shorts after she took a "vitamin D break" on her fire escape.

"Took an unprecedented vitamin d break on the fire escape and it felt so good," Silverman captioned the post.

The Wreck-It Ralph voice actress wore a black and white sports bra, purple bottoms and a red bandana covering her face for her big city-spin on sunbathing.

"All of us learn a skill set inherently as children that gets us through childhood," Silverman said in the documentary, sharing that she was put on a Xanax prescription at age 13 to help her with anxiety and depression.

"One hundred percent of comedians become comedians because somewhere in their childhood they needed to be funny in order to survive," she said.

"The psychiatrist who originally put me on it hung himself," she said, adding that at one point she was "taking four Xanax four times a day."

"I mean, I can’t just skate by that — it’s crazy," Silverman said of her psychiatrist's death.

"These years of torture and shame kind of became my superpower," she added. "I think all of us kind of romanticized depression to a degree."

In recent weeks, Silverman has been sharing her support on social media for those protesting against systemic racism and police brutality.

"It’s pretty goddamn basic," she wrote in the caption for an Instagram post of an anti-racism video featuring activist Jane Elliott.

Silverman also reposted a statement from The Initiative, an organization of which she sits on the board, offering legal counsel to protesters who have been cited or arrested.

