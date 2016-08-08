The comedian joked on Twitter about her often worn dress after the Internet pointed out its many repeat appearances

Sarah Silverman's Favorite Dress Is from Amazon and She Plans on Wearing It All the Time

We all have those items in our wardrobe that for whatever reason we can never get enough of. Like if it wasn’t socially frowned upon you would find a way to wear your obsession every single day, or buy it in bulk to create a Mark Zuckerberg-like daily uniform. But while you most likely can’t wear your beloved item non-stop, you can still probably get away with wearing it multiple times per week, unlike celebrities who have their every ensemble fully documented. Well, unless that is, you’re Sarah Silverman who is currently living out all of our repeat outfit dreams.

Back in May, the Daily Mail highlighted the fact that the comedian had become besotted with a certain black, floral-printed, short-sleeved mini dress, wearing it on her May 26 appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, as well as to a Masters of Sex panel on May 16, and the Love & Friendship premiere on May 3. She also styled it with the same fishnet tights and black lace-up boots.

It took her a few months to notice the publication’s interest in her wardrobe choices, but on Sunday, Silverman clapped back at the article on Twitter, writing: