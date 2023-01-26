Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Suit Up for Fendi Couture Show at Paris Fashion Week

After celebrating her milestone 80th birthday earlier this month, Holland Taylor and partner Sarah Paulson suited up to attend the Fendi Couture runway show at Paris Fashion Week

Published on January 26, 2023 08:10 PM
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attend the Fendi Couture fashion shows on January 26, 2023 in Paris, France.
Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor are putting on a dapper display at Paris Fashion Week.

The couple suited up for their date night Thursday at the Fendi Couture runway show, where they held hands upon their arrival and posed together on the red carpet for a sharp-dressed photo opp.

Paulson, 48, wore an oversized double-breasted almond pantsuit with black shoes and layers of jewels. Taylor, 80 complemented her in a gray coat with white pleated pants and black shoes, as they toted matching black leather handbags.

Sarah Paulson
David Fisher/Shutterstock

They previously stepped out for another red carpet date night at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, in September, where Paulson said her partner was the only person she needed to help her celebrate her nomination for Impeachment: American Crime Story.

"God, I don't know! I'm here with Holland, my partner, whom I love," Paulson told E!'s Loni Love of her plans for the evening. "And that's it!"

Paulson, who has been in a relationship with the Legally Blonde actress since 2015, previously celebrated Taylor's milestone 80th birthday earlier this month, sharing a close-up of the birthday girl draped in pink streamers.

"What to say… You are sitting at the counter not 15 feet from me, drinking your chocolate coffee as usual," she started in the caption. "I am happiest this way-YOU near. When we talk about what it means to live- what this human experience is all about, we always end up somewhere where you aren't exactly sure if you've contributed enough- if it's mattered.

"I can list all the ways in which you matter, ways you've contributed to the lives of those around you, as well as the world at large (ANN for one) But I can speak to some piece of this acutely… You matter to me. YOU. MATTER. TO. ME.

"You've changed me. In all the important ways. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense. Happiest Birthday to you, Holland V. Taylor. I just want to say thank you. Thank you for loving me. I will never be the same," Paulson added.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Paulson Says She Feels Her Best Without Makeup: 'I Recognize That Lady in the Mirror'

In Aug. 2020, Taylor told PEOPLE "it's been wild to be still for a while" as she and Paulson quarantined together amid the COVID pandemic: "Both of us normally have to travel for work, have constantly been filming, always leaving a bag halfway packed in the foyer at our house."

"Of course, Sarah and I didn't need to be brought closer together," Taylor added. "We have a very tight, close relationship within each other's thoughts. We share everything that's going on."

