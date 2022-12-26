Sarah Michelle Gellar Rocks Hot Pink Barbie Swimsuit on Holiday Trip: 'Barbie Girl in a Santa World'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is thinking pink this holiday season.

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum channeled her inner (and outer!) icon in a hot-pink, one-piece swimsuit emblazoned with the Barbie logo while on a trip with friends: the Barbie™ Babe One Piece by Show Me Your Mumu, which retails for $118.

"I'm a Barbie girl, in a Santa world 🎶 #barbiesdreamvacation," Gellar, 45, wrote in her caption.

Among the comments left was one from her former Buffy costar Seth Green, who wrote, "WHAT IS HAPPENING 🔥🔥" while Aimee Garcia — who stars with Gellar's husband Freddie Prinze Jr. in the recently released Christmas with You — left two emojis: "💕🔥."

Gellar shared more photos from her trip to her Instagram Story, including one of her and two friends posing with a shirtless Santa and a close-up of her White Lotus-themed baseball cap, also in pink.

Earlier this month, Gellar attended an intimate gathering hosted by jewelry designer Melinda Maria, who also happened to be one of the friends on Gellar's recent holiday trip.

At the Dec. 10 event, Gellar posed with Cruel Intentions costar Selma Blair, days after Blair, 50, accepted an award with some help from Gellar at the People's Choice Awards earlier that week.

The longtime friends also posed with Maria and some dinner guests while celebrating the launch of the Melinda Maria x Allison Statter Sisterhood Collection.

"Twice in a week!! @selmablair It's a holiday miracle," Gellar captioned her photo on Instagram.

"Oh it made my 2022. What a week with my beloved Scarah ❤️❤️❤️❤️," Blair commented.

Gellar is not one to shy away from getting into the spirit of the holidays, from Christmas to Halloween.

In October, she took part in the Spirit Halloween meme craze, turning herself and her many famous characters into a costume: "Bad Bitch Female Protagonist."

The faux costume included a picture of Gellar wearing a green leather jacket and blue jeans alongside accessories that included a "cocaine-filled cross" from Cruel Intentions, a "tiara and bouquet" from I Know What You Did Last Summer, a "wooden stake" from Buffy and a "talking dog" from Gellar's role as Daphne in Scooby-Doo.

"In case anyone is in need of a last-minute Halloween costume," the actress joked to her fans on Instagram.