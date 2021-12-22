Sarah Michelle Gellar Wears 'Festive' Holiday Sweater with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s Face On It

The actress proudly showed off her party-ready attire on Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar is getting in the holiday spirit while showing her love for husband Freddie Prinze Jr.

The actress, 44, paid homage to her husband by sharing a photo of herself on Instagram wearing an ugly Christmas sweater adorned with his face. On the pullover, Prinze Jr., 45, is rocking a Santa hat and winking underneath the saying, "Happy Holi-YAY!",

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The Buffy star — who shares children Charlotte Grace, 12, and Rocky James, 9, with Prinze Jr. — captioned the image, "When the party invite says holiday festive… swipe right."

Her friend Selma Blair approved of the look, simply writing "Perfect!" in the comments.

In September, Gellar commemorated her nineteenth wedding anniversary with Prinze Jr., whom she meet on the set of the 1997 horror hit I Know What You Did Last Summer, in a sweet Instagram post. She posted a black and white throwback image of the couple smiling and holding hands at their 2002 nuptials.

sarah michelle gellar Credit: sarah michelle gellar/instagram

"Today, on our 19 wedding anniversary, I would like to take this opportunity to thank @goodmorningamerica and @usweekly for alerting my #momsquad that it was indeed our anniversary, and in turn thank my #momsquad for alerting me, as I honestly thought it was tomorrow," Gellar joked.

"Happy anniversary @realfreddieprinze today, tomorrow and any day after that I think might be our anniversary in the future," she added.