Sarah Michelle Gellar is taking a trip down memory lane.

In celebration of the 2018 Emmy Awards, the Buffy the Vampire Slayer star slipped back into her “favorite dress” that she wore to the 1999 Emmy Awards — and it still fits!

In an Instagram post shared Monday, Gellar shared throwback photos from her time on the 1999 red carpet, when she paired her backless blue Vera Wang gown with blue strappy high heels, and included a video of herself in the gown nearly a decade later.

“Emmy ready…. on my couch (but excited it still fits) dress by @verawanggang 👠 by @ugg 🎥 by my daughter #emmys #fashion #emmys1999 #emmys2018,” Gellar, 41, wrote on Instagram.

“This is my favorite dress I’ve ever worn to the #emmys @verawanggang,” she captioned a snap of herself on the Emmy Awards red carpet nearly two decades ago, just two years into the run of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. “The year was 1999.”

Now, 19 years later, the actress switched up her look and went with a more comfortable shoe.

“Okay, I’m Emmy ready!” she said in a video, captured Monday in the foyer of her home, as she held an Emmy Award in her left hand (presumably the one she won for her role on All My Children at the Daytime Emmys in 1995) and showed off her comfy slippers.

In 2014, Gellar opened up about her biggest — and most adorable — fashion critic and how she prioritizes comfort when it comes to her personal style.

“My daughter [Charlotte] says to me all the time, ‘Mom, why do you look so understated?’ ” the actress told PEOPLE at Rebecca Taylor’s launch of the Little White Dress Collection benefitting Baby Buggy in Los Angeles.

Gellar thinks her daughter picked up her advanced sartorial terminology from Fancy Nancy books. “That would have to be my guess. Is there a 4½-year-old street lingo for fashion?”

As for Charlotte’s personal style, Gellar joked that it’s “apparently way better than mine, and way fancier!”

The mom-of-two — she shares daughter Charlotte, 9, and son Rocky, 6, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr. — does admit that she puts comfort first when making style choices.

“You have to think about certain things,” she said. “My heels have certainly gotten a little bit lower, so thank you platform sneakers, I appreciate you.”