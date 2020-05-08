Sarah Michelle Gellar Rewears Original Prom Dress from Buffy the Vampire Slayer 23 Years Later

"All dressed up and nowhere to go," Sarah Michelle Gellar joked while donning the famed dress

Sarah Michelle Gellar just shared a blast from the past for Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans.

The actress, 43, was feeling nostalgic on Thursday, slipping back into the cream-colored prom dress she wore on the 1997 season 1 finale of the hit WB series, for an epic throwback post on Instagram.

"All dressed up and no where to go," the newly pink-haired star captioned the photo, in which she posed in the gown while standing in her home.

Gellar paired the flowing frock with a leather jacket just like she did on the fan-favorite series.

The only thing missing from her throwback ensemble was the crossbow Buffy used while battling The Master (Mark Metcalf) on the series — a confrontation that famously led to her death before her bestie, Xander (Nicholas Brendon), brought her back to life.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram; Richard Cartwright/WB

"'I say we party' " she added, quoting the episode and adding the hashtag of its name, "Prophecy Girl."

Fans immediately flooded Gellar's post with comments, many quoting Buffy's classic line from that episode, "I may be dead but I’m still pretty."

Asked if she was donning, "THE dress," Gellar replied, "You know it."

Another fan begged Gellar to "model a Buffy outfit weekly," but the star said the famed dress, "might be all I have."

Buffy the Vampire Slayer aired for seven seasons before wrapping in 2003.

Gellar's Thursday post isn't the first time she's tipped the hat to the series that helped make her a star.

Back in March, she posted with a wooden stake, joking, "Hmmmm........ found this on my walk today."

That same month, Gellar posted a meme that showed dueling side-by-side photos of her: one with her wielding a scythe in Buffy's series finale and another of her wearing pajamas.

"How I expected my apocalypse outfit to look. How it actually looks," the meme read.

And though the love for her character lives on, Gellar has said she won't be slaying vampires again anytime soon.

"I’ve told my story with it," Gellar told The Wrap back in February 2019, when asked if she'd be participating in Joss Whedon's reported reboot. "For me, the beauty of the show was the madness and horrors of high school manifesting in actual literal horrors. And I may look young...but I don’t look like I’m a kid."

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created," Gellar told Entertainment Weekly in 2017 while reuniting with Whedon and Buffy the Vampire Slayer costars Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, Alyson Hannigan, James Marsters, Seth Green, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof and Nicholas Brendon in celebration of the show's 20th anniversary. "Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that. I appreciate everything about that job."

"As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark," she added. "You want to do something that affects people."