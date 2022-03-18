The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted a handful of photos from her Mexico getaway with gal pals on Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Simply Stylish in a Black Bikini on Girls' Trip to Mexico: 'The Most Fun'

Sarah Michelle Gellar is having "the most fun" on vacation!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum, 44, shared a few snaps from her girls' getaway at the Esperanza Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico on Friday, looking fresh-faced, glowing, and totally relaxed.

"Weekend me is more fun… weekend me away from home… the most fun," she wrote alongside two selfies, the first in which she's rocking a teeny, tiny one-shoulder black bikini and gold-rimmed aviator sunglasses, ready for another day of soaking up the sun.

In the second photo, Gellar showed off her vacation glow while hanging out in front of the ocean water, looking effortlessly sexy with a makeup-free face, tousled locks, and a few layers of dainty gold chain necklaces for a little something extra.

Gellar has been posting photos on her Instagram grid and her Story of her vacation over the last few days – including one where can be seen sitting on the edge of a pool in a robe with the beach and ocean in the background, sipping coffee as she catches a few rays.

In addition to sharing snaps of herself, the Cruel Intentions actress also posted a few cute photos of her girl group letting loose while enjoying their time away from home together on her Instagram Story.

Earlier this month, Gellar celebrated husband Freddie Prinze Jr.'s 46th birthday – which falls on International Women's Day – with a sweet tribute on Instagram.

"It completely makes sense that you share that day, as there is no man that is a bigger champion and friend to women than you," she wrote. "I couldn't think of someone better to raise a daughter with or to teach a son, what it truly means to be a good man. Happy birthday FP."