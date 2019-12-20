Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prize Jr. Try to Out-Troll Each Other Over Her 'Trash Bag' Pants

Freddie Prinze Jr. is a big fan of Sarah Michelle Gellar — but the same can’t be said for his feelings about her style.

On Wednesday, the husband-and-wife duo gave fans a glimpse into their playful marriage in a funny exchange on Instagram, in which Prinze Jr., 43, and Gellar, 42, tried to out-troll one another over “trash bag sweat pants.”

It all began when Gellar shared a photo of herself wearing a monochromatic ensemble that included a knitted sweater, chunky platform boots, and a pair of metallic black joggers.

“When your husband thinks your pants are slightly ridiculous, what do you do!?!? Obviously you take tons of dramatic pictures, and spam him with them (and yes, I’m still wearing my daughters headband) more to come @realfreddieprinze,” the Cruel Intentions actress wrote in the caption.

Image zoom Sarah Michelle Gellar Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram

Image zoom Comment from Freddie Prinze Jr.

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Freddie Prinze Jr. Take Selfie with Her Wax Figure: ‘One Man’s Fantasy’

“No babe, trash bag sweat pants are obviously not ridiculous,” Prinze Jr. responded alongside a facepalm emoji.

While the She’s All That actor may not be a fan of the outfit, other celebrities were seemingly digging the look.

“Chiccc,” fashion designer Christian Siriano wrote, while Zoey Deutch commented with a fire emoji.

Gellar then shared more photos of her pants on her Instagram Story.

“Do I wear them again?” she asked her followers. “Do you think they will grow on @realfreddieprinze if I just keep wearing them?!?”

Image zoom Sarah Michelle Gellar Sarah Michelle Gellar Instagram

Gellar and Prinze Jr. married on Sept. 1, 2002, after meeting on the set of the 1997 thriller I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Together, the couple shares 10-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace and 7-year-old son Rocky James.

In 2016, Gellar told PEOPLE the secret to her successful marriage is paying attention to one’s partner.

“Take the 10 minutes – put the phone down. Have a cup of coffee together. Walk the dog at the end of the night. Read a story with your kids,” she said. “Make the most of the time that you have. We are all pulled in so many directions, so make sure that, whichever one you are focusing on, you’re present.”

Image zoom Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. Fairchild Archive/Penske Media/Shutterstock

RELATED: Sarah Michelle Gellar Shares the ‘Best Advice’ She Has Been Given About Parenthood

That same year, Prinze Jr. revealed during a Facebook Live interview how he knew Gellar was the one for him.

“A lot of girls back then in Hollywood as far as actresses, they didn’t eat; they ate salad,” he said of the couple’s first date to a Los Angeles restaurant. “And I had gone on a date with a handful of them; they would never eat what I would eat. You have to have that in common with me if we’re going to get along.”

“And so Sarah came to dinner with me, and we sat down and she ate everything, including a crab that they let walk across the counter, then kill while it was alive in some oil and said, ‘It’s popcorn, try,’ ” he continued. “And she ate it without even blinking, and I was like, ‘Yo, my girl is legit.’“