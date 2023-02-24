Sarah Michelle Gellar Debuts Icy Blonde Bob Haircut — See Her Chic New Look!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer alum unveiled her hair transformation on Instagram 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Published on February 24, 2023 01:52 PM
Sarah Michelle Gellar bob
Sarah Michelle Gellar. Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty; Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed a whole new look this week.

The Cruel Intentions star surprised fans after sharing a photo of her freshly chopped locks on Wednesday.

In the close-up pic of the subtle but major transformation, Gellar, 45, pairs her chic new bob with a bright red lip, shimmery nude eyeshadow, and rosy cheeks. Alongside the photo, she simply posted the haircut emoji and tagged her hairstylist Ryan Richman and makeup artist Rachel Goodwin.

The next day, Gellar posted two more photos of her new hair while rocking a black netted sheer bra. The star wore the see-through bra with an unbuttoned beige shirt and flowy beige pants.

"Now that I have your attention…." the actress wrote alongside the photo before promoting the next episode of her current show Wolfpack.

Gellar, known for her penchant for changing hairstyles, is also a bit of a fashionista.

In a recent interview with Who What Wear, the actress recalled some of her most iconic costumes, including her Buffy wardrobe and all-purple outfit from Scooby-Doo.

Gellar revealed that she still has a pair of Buffy's boots in her closet, because she loved them so much.

"We used to say, when the boots went on, you know the fighting was going to happen. I still have a pair of those boots in my house that I still fit into," she said.

While Gellar admitted that she didn't keep much from her Buffy wardrobe, she did keep the boots, as well as the dress her character wore the first time she was killed and the jacket from the end of the show.

Looking back on it, Gellar said she wishes she had kept more from the show, adding, "You don't realize the sentimental importance" of the outfits while you're in the moment.

Sarah Michelle Gellar Scooby Doo - 2002
Sarah Michelle Gellar in Scooby-Doo. Hannah Barbera Prods/Atlas/Kobal/Shutterstock

Gellar touched on other well-known looks from her résumé, including her all-purple outfit from playing Daphne in Scooby-Doo. Telling Who What Wear that those were some of her favorite costumes, she also noted that Daphne's purple boots were custom made just for her.

According to Gellar, costume designer Lisa Evans loved a pair of Christian Louboutin boots, but they "did not come in Daphne purple," so instead the costume department crafted a pair "from scratch."

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Michelle Gellar Rewears Original Prom Dress from Buffy the Vampire Slayer 23 Years Later

Gellar also touched on her Cruel Intentions character Kathryn, a vicious teen who is always up to no good. In one scene of the movie, Kathryn wears a sexy corset while trying to seduce Sebastian (Ryan Phillippe). Age 20 at the time, Gellar said that walking into the L.A. shop where the corset was made to get fitted was daunting at first.

"I remember the first time [costume designer Denise Wingate] told me we were going there, I got all, like, blushy and shy," she said, adding that she grew more comfortable with it as time wore on.

