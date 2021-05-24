Sarah Jessica Parkers Shares 'Unearthed' Piece of SATC Fashion Memorabilia Ahead of the Series Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a little piece of Sex and the City memorabilia ahead of the show's highly-anticipated reboot, and it didn't take fans long to recall its significance.

On Monday, the 56-year-old actress — who's set to reprise her role as Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO Max limited series And Just Like That... — posted two Instagram photos of her character's blue-soled Manolo Blahnik sandals that were famously destroyed in season 4, episode 13 of the Sex and the City. The culprit? Pete, the pup of Carrie's then-boyfriend Aiden Shaw.

The episode, entitled "The Good Fight," follows Carrie struggling to live with Aiden (John Corbett), after the pair rekindle their romance and move in together. Carrie feels emotionally suffocated and physically cramped by the furniture designer — and soon loses her cool when she finds Pete chewing on her beloved Manolo.

"Unearthed," Parker captioned the post, tagging the official Instagram account of And Just Like That...

Seemingly surprised that her fans and followers instantly recognized the shoes, the actress commented, "just cannot get over how much everyone knows and recalls. It astounds and touches me. Deeply! X"

"You guys are sooooooo good!!!!!!! Xxx" she wrote, adding, "PS they have been in archive all these past years. Seeing them again.... Well. X"

Several Instagram users showed off their Sex and the City knowledge in the comments section, with one person even remembering what Carrie said upon seeing that Pete had discovered her designer shoe collection: "Aww peteee .. don't even show it to me!," the fan wrote.

"That dog owes me 425 dollars 💵!!" someone else wrote. (Fact check: It was $380!)

While a third person hilariously quoted Carrie during her big blowout with Aiden: "No, no, no!! I'm talking a walk! You can stay here, with your boxes of s--- and your shoe eating dog and you can knock yourself out putting on the Rogaine and the Speedstick!!"

The popular fan account @everyoutfitonsatc shared Parker's shot of the shoes and a screenshot from the episode with their case against rekindling Bradshaw and Shaw's failed romance: "Now THIS is why you don't get back together with Aidan! 🐶"

Parker, Davis and Nixon are all executive producing the series. Kim Cattrall will not be returning as Samantha Jones.

HBO Max first announced the reboot of the popular franchise, which originally aired from 1998 to 2004 on HBO and released two spin-off movies in 2008 and 2010, in January.

In a statement at the time, Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max, said she was excited for fans to see how the iconic characters' stories have evolved since the original series and movies.