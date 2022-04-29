Every Look Sarah Jessica Parker Has Worn to the Met Gala

The star's appearance at "Anglomania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion" is considered one of the most memorable Met Gala looks of all time, as she and designer Alexander McQueen arrived clad in high-fashion takes on his family tartan. But for Parker, "It wasn't a fun night," she recalled to Vogue of attending with the famously introverted McQueen, who died in 2010. "It was, but it wasn't. Because I was so nervous. I just wanted him to be okay."

"I was in love with him," she went on. "I have every pin he dropped from his mouth in my possession still. I have everything he cut off in my possession still. I have things that seem like nothing, from every fitting I did with him, in my possession."