Sarah Jessica Parker Wore a Flight Suit Filming 'AJLT' — And Now We Have 7 in Our Shopping Carts

Carrie Bradshaw is back — and her wardrobe is already reaching new heights

By
Brittany Talarico
Brittany Talarico

Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 10, 2022 04:21 PM
Sarah Jessica Parker Kristen Davis
Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

And just like that... it's time to start obsessing over Carrie Bradshaw's style again.

Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast are back at work for season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot, and SJP's on-screen alter ego Carrie Bradshaw is already turning the sidewalks of New York City into her own personal catwalk with her head-turning outfits.

The character's style has captivated audiences since the show started in 1998 thanks to her ability to pair totally unexpected pieces together in a way that looks effortlessly cool. Case in point: The bare waist and belt combo. This ultimate borrowed from the boys ensemble. And let's not forget her vintage football tee with pedal pushers and heels moment.

Parker stayed true to Bradshaw's fashion philosophy while stepping out in a vintage army green flight suit for day one of filming — and once again it was all about the accessories. She teamed the look with the JW Anderson pigeon purse (a hot topic for fans of the show), those famous Dior gladiator sandals from the first Sex and the City film, and the pièce de résistance of the entire outfit — the teeny, tiny Fendi ankle baguette bags that just hit Kim Jones' runway last month.

While you won't be able to shop Parker's vintage, converted flight suit, below are are seven similar styles to shop if you're curious to wear the trend — or just into some Carrie Bradshaw cosplay for Halloween.

Good American longsleeve flight suit Nordstom https://www.nordstrom.com/s/cotton-long-sleeve-flight-suit/7021102?color=FERN+GREEN
Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Good American Cotton Long Sleeve Flight Suit, $190; nordstrom.com

This Good American style is a dead ringer for SJP's vintage flight suit with nearly identical zipper placement and patch outlines. And it looks just as cute with a pair of Air Force 1s as it does with high heels.

Target https://www.target.com/p/women-39-s-plus-size-long-sleeve-button-front-boilersuit-universal-thread-8482-green-18w/-/A-85328438?ref=tgt_adv_XS000000&AFID=google_pla_df&fndsrc=tgtao&DFA=71700000012577775&CPNG=PLA_Women%2BShopping%7CWomen_Ecomm_AA&adgroup=SC_Women&LID=700000001170770pgs&LNM=PRODUCT_GROUP&network=g&device=c&location=1022221&targetid=pla-1460123162333&ds_rl=1246978&ds_rl=1241788&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_I_wuf3V-gIVyPrICh0rJgBnEAsYBCABEgKD2vD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Courtesy Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Women's Long Sleeve Button-Front Boilersuit, $40; target.com

Who doesn't love a Target dupe? (That was a rhetorical question.) And at $40, you can consider getting this chic style in one of the other colorways offered.

Alex Mill https://www.alexmill.com/products/standard-jumpsuit-in-cotton-twill-in-the-army-green?variant=34421539176507&currency=USD&utm_medium=product_sync&utm_source=google&utm_content=sag_organic&utm_campaign=sag_organic&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIlKbkxf7V-gIVEeTICh1rCgMnEAQYASABEgK6ovD_BwE
Courtesy Alex Mill

Buy It! Alex Mill Standard Jumpsuit in Cotton Twill, $198; alexmill.com

Alex Mill is known for perfecting the silhouette of this utilitarian style. This design is a piece you'll pull again and again from your closet, justifying the price tag.

Free People oneteaspoon boilersuit https://www.freepeople.com/shop/oneteaspoon-super-khaki-paradise-utility-jumpsuit/?color=036&countryCode=US&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI_I_wuf3V-gIVyPrICh0rJgBnEAkYASABEgJfYfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds&inventoryCountry=US&size=S&utm_kxconfid=vx6ro62gj&type=REGULAR&quantity=1
Courtesy Free People

Buy It! OneTeaspoon Super Khaki Paradise Utility Jumpsuit, $218; freepeople.com

This relaxed style from OneTeaspoon is serving cool mom at school drop off vibes.

Gap https://www.gap.com/browse/product.do?pid=452057012&vid=3%3F&tid=gppl000063&kwid=1&ap=7&gclid=EAIaIQobChMIjbyZpf_V-gIVgq_ICh0UMQ6DEAQYAyABEgJQt_D_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds
Courtesy Gap

Buy It! Gap TENCEL™ Lyocell Jumpsuit, $108; gap.com

If you're looking for a style that's a little more office appropriate, this Gap design has a more structured silhouette thanks to the belted waist.

Aviator Babe Jumpsuit fashionnova https://www.fashionnova.com/products/aviator-babe-jumpsuit-olive
Courtesy Fashionnova

Buy It! Fashionnova Aviator Babe Jumpsuit, $49.99; fashionnova.com

The name of this jumpsuit says it all. Leave it up to Fashionnova to make a "date night ready" boilersuit.

Walmart Cathery Woman's jumpsuit https://www.walmart.com/ip/Cathery-Women-Winter-Coverall-with-Pocket-Army-Green-Jumpsuits-One-Piece/361264785
Courtesy Walmart

Buy It! Cathery Women Winter Coverall with Pocket, $16.99; walmart.com

If you need any further proof that flight suits and high heels are trending this season, look at the styling of this very affordable onesie.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theatre on September 27, 2022
Sarah Jessica Parker's Comfy Pants from the 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere Are Casting a Spell on Us
jennifer garner
Jennifer Garner Just Put This Genius One-and-Done Outfit on Our Radar for Between-Season Dressing
jeans
Revealed! The 20 Best Jeans for Curvy Women, According to Reviews
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hello, Lovers! Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis Beam on the Set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
ed picks GG tout
Editors' Picks: Our Top Holiday Gifts
paris fashion week 2022
Fashion Month Continues in Europe! All the Must-See Photos from London, Milan and Paris
women owned business
45 Women-Owned Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Brands You Need to Know About
fall ed picks tout
Editors' Picks: What We're Buying This Fall
Catherine Zeta-Jones / Instagram
Sizzling Celebrity Swimsuit Photos
Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Teams with Oscar de la Renta to Auction 'And Just Like That' Premiere Dress for Charity
Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Matthew Broderick at Opening Night of 'Plaza Suite'
sarah jessica Parker, cynthia nixon
Sarah Jessica Parker's 'AJLT' Costars Cynthia Nixon, Mario Cantone Celebrate Her 57th Birthday
SEX AND THE CITY, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis, Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker,
Sarah Jessica Parker'' Says Samantha's Presence in 'And Just Like That' 'Felt Really Right'
SJP with andy cohen
Sarah Jessica Parker Says 'Gentleman' John Corbett Apologized for Saying He Would Appear in AJLT
sarah-jessica-parker-kim-cattrall.jpg
Sarah Jessica Parker: 'I Don't Think I Would' Be Okay with Kim Cattrall Joining 'And Just Like That...'