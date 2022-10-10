Lifestyle Style Sarah Jessica Parker Wore a Flight Suit Filming 'AJLT' — And Now We Have 7 in Our Shopping Carts Carrie Bradshaw is back — and her wardrobe is already reaching new heights By Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico Brittany Talarico is PEOPLE's Deputy Style Director, where she oversees the brand's digital Style and Beauty coverage. This includes running lead on the Met Gala, which is among PEOPLE.com's top-trafficked red carpet events every year, interviewing the industry's top influencers (including all the Kardashian-Jenners), and breaking A-list celeb news (a New Jersey shore native, it is no surprise that her favorite interview ever was with Bruce Springsteen). Brittany is a style contributor to People Every Day Podcast and has represented the brand on national TV programs including Good Morning America and The CW's two TV specials on the British Royals. She joined PEOPLE from Cosmopolitan in 2013, where she was an Associate Editor. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 10, 2022 04:21 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images And just like that... it's time to start obsessing over Carrie Bradshaw's style again. Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast are back at work for season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot, and SJP's on-screen alter ego Carrie Bradshaw is already turning the sidewalks of New York City into her own personal catwalk with her head-turning outfits. The character's style has captivated audiences since the show started in 1998 thanks to her ability to pair totally unexpected pieces together in a way that looks effortlessly cool. Case in point: The bare waist and belt combo. This ultimate borrowed from the boys ensemble. And let's not forget her vintage football tee with pedal pushers and heels moment. Parker stayed true to Bradshaw's fashion philosophy while stepping out in a vintage army green flight suit for day one of filming — and once again it was all about the accessories. She teamed the look with the JW Anderson pigeon purse (a hot topic for fans of the show), those famous Dior gladiator sandals from the first Sex and the City film, and the pièce de résistance of the entire outfit — the teeny, tiny Fendi ankle baguette bags that just hit Kim Jones' runway last month. Sarah Jessica Parker's Hot New Accessory on 'And Just Like That...' Is an $890 Pigeon Purse While you won't be able to shop Parker's vintage, converted flight suit, below are are seven similar styles to shop if you're curious to wear the trend — or just into some Carrie Bradshaw cosplay for Halloween. Courtesy Nordstrom Buy It! Good American Cotton Long Sleeve Flight Suit, $190; nordstrom.com This Good American style is a dead ringer for SJP's vintage flight suit with nearly identical zipper placement and patch outlines. And it looks just as cute with a pair of Air Force 1s as it does with high heels. Hello, Lovers! Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis Beam on the Set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 Courtesy Target Buy It! Universal Thread Women's Long Sleeve Button-Front Boilersuit, $40; target.com Who doesn't love a Target dupe? (That was a rhetorical question.) And at $40, you can consider getting this chic style in one of the other colorways offered. Courtesy Alex Mill Buy It! Alex Mill Standard Jumpsuit in Cotton Twill, $198; alexmill.com Alex Mill is known for perfecting the silhouette of this utilitarian style. This design is a piece you'll pull again and again from your closet, justifying the price tag. Courtesy Free People Buy It! OneTeaspoon Super Khaki Paradise Utility Jumpsuit, $218; freepeople.com This relaxed style from OneTeaspoon is serving cool mom at school drop off vibes. Sarah Jessica Parker's Comfy Pants from the 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere Are Casting a Spell on Us Courtesy Gap Buy It! Gap TENCEL™ Lyocell Jumpsuit, $108; gap.com If you're looking for a style that's a little more office appropriate, this Gap design has a more structured silhouette thanks to the belted waist. Courtesy Fashionnova Buy It! Fashionnova Aviator Babe Jumpsuit, $49.99; fashionnova.com The name of this jumpsuit says it all. Leave it up to Fashionnova to make a "date night ready" boilersuit. Courtesy Walmart Buy It! Cathery Women Winter Coverall with Pocket, $16.99; walmart.com If you need any further proof that flight suits and high heels are trending this season, look at the styling of this very affordable onesie. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.