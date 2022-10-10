And just like that... it's time to start obsessing over Carrie Bradshaw's style again.

Sarah Jessica Parker and the rest of the cast are back at work for season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot, and SJP's on-screen alter ego Carrie Bradshaw is already turning the sidewalks of New York City into her own personal catwalk with her head-turning outfits.

The character's style has captivated audiences since the show started in 1998 thanks to her ability to pair totally unexpected pieces together in a way that looks effortlessly cool. Case in point: The bare waist and belt combo. This ultimate borrowed from the boys ensemble. And let's not forget her vintage football tee with pedal pushers and heels moment.

Parker stayed true to Bradshaw's fashion philosophy while stepping out in a vintage army green flight suit for day one of filming — and once again it was all about the accessories. She teamed the look with the JW Anderson pigeon purse (a hot topic for fans of the show), those famous Dior gladiator sandals from the first Sex and the City film, and the pièce de résistance of the entire outfit — the teeny, tiny Fendi ankle baguette bags that just hit Kim Jones' runway last month.

While you won't be able to shop Parker's vintage, converted flight suit, below are are seven similar styles to shop if you're curious to wear the trend — or just into some Carrie Bradshaw cosplay for Halloween.

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Good American Cotton Long Sleeve Flight Suit, $190; nordstrom.com

This Good American style is a dead ringer for SJP's vintage flight suit with nearly identical zipper placement and patch outlines. And it looks just as cute with a pair of Air Force 1s as it does with high heels.

Courtesy Target

Buy It! Universal Thread Women's Long Sleeve Button-Front Boilersuit, $40; target.com

Who doesn't love a Target dupe? (That was a rhetorical question.) And at $40, you can consider getting this chic style in one of the other colorways offered.

Courtesy Alex Mill

Buy It! Alex Mill Standard Jumpsuit in Cotton Twill, $198; alexmill.com

Alex Mill is known for perfecting the silhouette of this utilitarian style. This design is a piece you'll pull again and again from your closet, justifying the price tag.

Courtesy Free People

Buy It! OneTeaspoon Super Khaki Paradise Utility Jumpsuit, $218; freepeople.com

This relaxed style from OneTeaspoon is serving cool mom at school drop off vibes.

Courtesy Gap

Buy It! Gap TENCEL™ Lyocell Jumpsuit, $108; gap.com

If you're looking for a style that's a little more office appropriate, this Gap design has a more structured silhouette thanks to the belted waist.

Courtesy Fashionnova

Buy It! Fashionnova Aviator Babe Jumpsuit, $49.99; fashionnova.com

The name of this jumpsuit says it all. Leave it up to Fashionnova to make a "date night ready" boilersuit.

Courtesy Walmart

Buy It! Cathery Women Winter Coverall with Pocket, $16.99; walmart.com

If you need any further proof that flight suits and high heels are trending this season, look at the styling of this very affordable onesie.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.