Sarah Jessica Parker Wears a Mohawk, Takes the Met Gala Theme Seriously - And We Love It!

We promised you that Sarah Jessica Parker would be taking the Met Gala’s punk theme seriously, and she did not disappoint.

She was head-to-toe fabulous, starting, of course, with the head: she sported a custom “Punk Couture hat” from famed milliner Philip Treacy. “He’s been working on it for the past few weeks,” she said, “and I feel incredibly fortunate that it’s in my custody and care.”

Next up, her striking Giles Deacon dress, “which he came to New York City and cut himself.”

And finally, “we asked Mr. Louboutin to make these boots, just as a nod to the plaid, the flannel that we think of when we think about that particular period,” she said of her ridiculously cool thigh-high tartan boots.

She accessorized with Fred Leighton jewelry as well as her own vintage pieces. And somehow, the star managed to make all those wild elements look perfectly punk in a way that the rest of us never could.

–Alex Apatoff