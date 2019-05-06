Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Her Met Gala Absence to Surprised Fans While Eating Pizza Solo in N.Y.C

A big fashion star will be notably absent at this year’s Met Gala.

Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed she will be missing fashion’s biggest night for what would’ve been her 11th year attending.

On Monday, hours before the start of the event, Parker shared a photo of herself enjoying a slice of pizza at a local New York City spot. “Shouldn’t you be home getting ready for the Met Gala?” a fan wrote in the comments section.

“Traveling out of the country this eve. So I can’t make it this year. X,” the actress responded.

Parker previously missed the 2017 party due to filming for her HBO series Divorce.

Most year’s, Parker was accompanied by her date and close friend, Andy Cohen. She’s known for always pushing the fashion envelope, and her headpieces have launched thousands of memes over the years.

But at the GLAAD Media Awards on Saturday, the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host revealed that he and Parker would not be attending the Met this year.

“She’s on a plane somewhere, and I have to work,” Cohen told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday night. “We are not going.” Told by interviewer Keltie Knight that the event wouldn’t be the same without him, the father of one joked to ET, “Well, guess what? Tell Anna [Wintour]!”

Cohen will not be attending because he has a show to film.

The theme for the 2019 Met Gala is centered around all things campy, which means we can expect a wide array of exaggerated and theatrical outfit choices. Its official title is “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” is a reference to writer Susan Sontag’s famous 1964 essay Notes on Camp.

Anna Wintour appropriately chose camp icon Lady Gaga, former One Direction frontman Harry Styles, perhaps because of his Gucci campaign, and Serena Williams, who recently broke boundaries with her fashion choices at restrictive tennis tournaments, as co-chairs for this year.

The exhibit will have about 175 pieces from men’s and women’s wear, to sculpture, paintings and drawings. Presented designers will include Gucci, Prada, Balenciaga and Moschino.