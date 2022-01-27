Sarah Jessica Parker Teams with Fendi on Exclusive Baguette Bag — and Carrie Bradshaw Just Wore It

The limited-edition, custom pink sequin Fendi Baguette bag can be yours for a cool $4,300
By Natasha Dado January 27, 2022 05:26 PM
Advertisement
Credit: HBO Max

This article contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of And Just Like That…

There's nothing faux about this Fendi!

Fendi and Sarah Jessica Parker teamed up on a luxe collaboration that will have purse collectors reaching for their credit cards.

On Thursday, the luxury Italian fashion brand debuted the limited-edition, custom pink sequin Fendi baguette, which is worn by Parker's iconic character Carrie Bradshaw on episode 9 of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That...

The iconic style features 3D pink sequins and fuchsia paillettes, plus a bordeaux leather strap and famed FF buckle.

The bag "is inspired by the original version of the FENDI FW 1999/2000 Collection, that was carried by Sarah Jessica Parker in the acclaimed Sex And The City scene in the early 2000s," Fendi shared in a press release about the launch.

RELATED: SATC's Iconic Fendi Baguette Makes Return in And Just Like That… 21 Years After Carrie Was Mugged

Credit: HBO MAX

RELATED: And Just Like That... Costume Designers Answer All Our Burning Questions

The bag will be available as a limited-edition style on Fendi.com beginning mid February. A rep for Fendi confirmed to PEOPLE the bag cost $4,300.

This is not the first time the bag has appeared on the revival series. In episode 3 of AJLT, Bradshaw is seen flaunting they very familiar purple sequined baguette.

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The bag initially made its debut on the show in the SATC season 3 episode, "What Goes Around Comes Around," which aired in October 2000.

In the episode, a mugger stole the bag along with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes from Bradshaw. More than two-decades after the episode featuring Carrie being mugged on the streets of New York City aired the purple sequined Fendi bag re-emerged in the AJLT series.

Parker previously appeared in a 2019 Fendi campaign, celebrating the return of the statement piece.

"Oh, this isn't a bag. It's a baguette," she said in the video, referencing her line in the SATC episode.

And Just Like That… airs Thursdays on HBO Max.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com