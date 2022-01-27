The limited-edition, custom pink sequin Fendi Baguette bag can be yours for a cool $4,300

Sarah Jessica Parker Teams with Fendi on Exclusive Baguette Bag — and Carrie Bradshaw Just Wore It

This article contains spoilers for Thursday's episode of And Just Like That…

There's nothing faux about this Fendi!

Fendi and Sarah Jessica Parker teamed up on a luxe collaboration that will have purse collectors reaching for their credit cards.

On Thursday, the luxury Italian fashion brand debuted the limited-edition, custom pink sequin Fendi baguette, which is worn by Parker's iconic character Carrie Bradshaw on episode 9 of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That...

The iconic style features 3D pink sequins and fuchsia paillettes, plus a bordeaux leather strap and famed FF buckle.

The bag "is inspired by the original version of the FENDI FW 1999/2000 Collection, that was carried by Sarah Jessica Parker in the acclaimed Sex And The City scene in the early 2000s," Fendi shared in a press release about the launch.

The bag will be available as a limited-edition style on Fendi.com beginning mid February. A rep for Fendi confirmed to PEOPLE the bag cost $4,300.

This is not the first time the bag has appeared on the revival series. In episode 3 of AJLT, Bradshaw is seen flaunting they very familiar purple sequined baguette.

The bag initially made its debut on the show in the SATC season 3 episode, "What Goes Around Comes Around," which aired in October 2000.

In the episode, a mugger stole the bag along with a pair of Manolo Blahnik shoes from Bradshaw. More than two-decades after the episode featuring Carrie being mugged on the streets of New York City aired the purple sequined Fendi bag re-emerged in the AJLT series.

Parker previously appeared in a 2019 Fendi campaign, celebrating the return of the statement piece.

"Oh, this isn't a bag. It's a baguette," she said in the video, referencing her line in the SATC episode.