WATCH: Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Down Her Most Iconic Sex and the City Outfits

We’ve spent years obsessing over Carrie Bradshaw’s head-turning designer wardrobe on Sex and the City, but we rarely got the details behind each look. Until now. Sarah Jessica Parker spills all the style secrets on Bradshaw’s most memorable outfits in the latest installment of PEOPLE’s The Jess Cagle Interview. (Trust us: You don’t want to miss the video above.)

HBO/Everett (2) HBO/Everett (2)

RELATED PHOTOS: The Celeb Guide to Wearing Leopard With Any Outfit

“We talked a lot about what this should be — thrilled that was the decision we made,” Parker says of her and stylist Pat Fields’ decision to dress Bradshaw in the white tulle skirt and pink tank top for the show’s opening credits. “I would never wear it myself personally, but it’s spot on.” And the outfit remains so special to Parker that she just reinvented the style in LBD form for her SJP Collection.

Watch Top 10 Sex and the City Moments on PeopleTV.com or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

Getty (2); Everett Getty (2); Everett

Parker goes on to discuss the Galliano newsprint dress (which they had to “beg” to get back for the first SATC film), her sequin runway panties and the multicolor skirt that she wore while secretly pregnant with her son James Wilkie.

“The skirt kept blowing up,” Parker says of filming while pregnant, adding, “I was so afraid when my skirt blew up that you would see — no one knew at work, and there was paparazzi everywhere.”

And of course the massive Versace gown that “was the dress we had absolutely no reason to use,” according to Parker. Bradshaw famously falls asleep in the confection while waiting for “Alexander the Great” at her hotel room in Paris.

“It took four or five people that had to help me walk to the set,” she shares.

Watch the full episode of The Jess Cagle Interview, available now on the new People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN). Go to PEOPLE.com/PEN, or download the PEN app on Apple TV, Roku Players, Amazon Fire TV, Xumo, Chromecast, iOS and Android devices.

What was your favorite look of Carrie Bradshaw’s? Sound off below.