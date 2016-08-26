"It's old and sexy, like a sweater from a guy who was on the Eurorail too long"

With two sweet scents in her fragrance repertoire, Sarah Jessica Parker was determined to make her third launch stand apart from the rest. And she did — everything from its ingredients to its audience drastically differs from its super-feminine predecessors. But what makes the star’s latest scent, Stash, so unique is that it was inspired by men. Particularly men’s body odor. (Yes, you read that correctly.)

Parker, 51, opened up about her newest scent, Stash, and the interesting points of reference she used as inspiration when developing it, in a recent interview with The Coveteur.

“Can you smell like, all the smoke? All the dark wood and body odor. It’s old and sexy, like a sweater from a guy who was on the Eurorail too long or something,” Parker told the site, explaining the unique inspiration behind Stash. “Do you know what I mean?”

She added that with Stash, she wanted to create a unisex scent that could be worn by everyone, everywhere.

“I knew that I wanted a teeny bit of cognac, a teeny bit of leather, a teeny bit of body odor. We started working on this back when Lovely came out [in 2005] and nobody was ready for it. They were like, ‘genderless doesn’t work, there’s nothing like that on the market’ — and then I watched it happen,” she said. “So I started working on [Stash] with the people that I worked on with Lovely and they sorted it out. I really wanted it to smell personal, that it could be adaptable, which is a very hard thing for fragrance. Fragrance tends to be super surface-y and it can wear you… and then someone hugs you and then you smell like them.”

Which is why, when it comes to her application technique, she tends to go rogue — spritzing anything and everything with abandon.

“I just put so much of it on — it’s gross. I’m sure it offends some people,” she told The Coveteur. “I literally put it everywhere. Everything gets it — my parka, my hat, clothes. I was saying to Jon Dinapoli, our creative director, that Stash requires a little a more aggressive application on your skin but it stays on your skin and clothes so well, which I personally love. I love walking into a closet and smelling fragrance.”

And in that closet, SJP fans would be surprised to find that the garments hanging from the racks are actually a lot less Carrie Bradshaw and much more of the aesthetic of a laid-back Brooklynite.

“I’m almost always wearing jeans and a gray sweatshirt,” she confessed. “That is very much my uniform and the more I’ve committed to it and the more I feel comfortable, the more liberated I feel by that.”

But that doesn’t mean Parker’s days of red carpet couture are over. Don’t worry, she’s still very committed to the Met Gala and her beloved headdresses.

“I spend so much time and so many hours of my life dressing up, which I love — I still love being fitted for a really special dress, and I still love an occasion or a red carpet that’s meaningful to me or a friend,” she said. “I’m not jaded about that or cynical at all. But what I wear every single day and to work and what I’ll wear tonight to my husband’s birthday party is exactly this.”

For more on Parker and her beauty routine, check out the full interview at The Coveteur!