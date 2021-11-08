Sarah Jessica Parker Silences Criticism of Her Gray Hair as 'Misogynistic Chatter'

Sarah Jessica Parker spoke with Vogue about the agist comments from social media critics on Carrie Bradshaw's graying hair on And Just Like That

Sarah Jessica Parker is true to her roots!

The 56-year-old actress fired back at social media critics who have made agist comments about her graying hair on And Just Like That in conversation with Vogue for the magazine's December issue, which she covers.

"There's so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man," Parker said in the interview, published Sunday. " 'Gray hair gray hair gray hair. Does she have gray hair?' I'm sitting with Andy Cohen, and he has a full head of gray hair, and he's exquisite," she continued of her pal and 2021 Met Gala date. "Why is it okay for him?"

The six-time Golden Globe winner pointed out that "especially on social media," people can be judgmental.

"'She has too many wrinkles, she doesn't have enough wrinkles.' It almost feels as if people don't want us to be perfectly okay with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better," she said of the noise. "I know what I look like. I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop aging? Disappear?"

Stepping back into her Manolos on the upcoming revival to Sex and the City, the next chapter from HBO Max will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker,) Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate life, love and friendship in their 50s. Production began in New York in the spring, and Parker has been spotted on set with gray roots, her blonde tresses styled in Carrie's signature waves or slicked-back styles.

Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." the follow up series to "Sex and the City" in Downtown Manhattan on September 20, 2021 in New York City. Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Sarah Jessica Parker | Credit: James Devaney/GC Images

Michael Patrick King, an original SATC producer who has returned in an executive role for AJLT, echoed similar sentiments in conversation with Vogue, explaining that the reboot is shooting to tell stories currently missing from the small screen.