Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury Film Salon Day for 'And Just Like That…' with Wet Hair

Wet hair? Don't care! Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury didn't let a little rain ruin their beauty day on set of And Just Like That…

The actresses were photographed filming the second season of the HBO Max series in New York City on Monday — though they were dressed in slightly less glamorous attire than fans are used to seeing their on-screen characters in.

Both wore casual garb with black salon robes and towels around their necks, implying that the wet hair on their heads had less to do with a rainstorm they failed to block with the colorful umbrellas they held in their hands, and more to do with them stepping outside for a smoke break before their blow-outs.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Sarita Choudhury. Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cameras caught Parker, 57, in two different pairs of footwear — some weather-appropriate Hunter black rain boots and later, a less functional pair of black pumps.

She kept her ensemble the same otherwise: grey sweatpants and a long-sleeve purple top. She accessorized the look with a chunky silver necklace, matching earrings and a black studded purse.

Choudhury, 56 — who joined the Sex and the City universe in the first season of And Just Like That... as influential Manhattan real estate broker Seema Patel — also had a footwear change between takes.

When the HBO Max cameras were rolling, she opted for some beige pumps that perfectly matched her wide-legged buttoned beige pants, cream sweater and beige crescent-shaped bag. When production was down? Black Uggs.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Production for the season 2 of And Just Like That... began in October 2022, as Parker shared on Instagram at the time.

While no release date has been set, anxious Sex and the City fans were teased in September about what might be coming for Carrie and company this time around. "Season 2 is about resilience and rebound and laughter, and finding laughter more easily for people who might have experienced grief," Parker told Entertainment Tonight in at the time. "[And] more of our cast members who we love."

The show — which premiered in December 2021 — finds Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis reprising their roles as Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes, and Charlotte York Goldenblatt from the original HBO series.

Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Chris Noth and the late Willie Garson also reprised their roles.

The action takes place after the death of Carrie's husband Mr. Big (Noth) and follows Carrie as she attempts to pick up her life with the help of new friends (like Seema and new podcast co-hostChe Diaz, played by Tony winner Sara Ramirez) as well as old ones.

In season 2, Carrie's "rebound," as Parker teased, comes in the form of fan-favorite Aidan Shaw (John Corbett), whose long-awaited return to the world of Sex and the City was confirmed by Parker herself. "Well, you know, I can't be like, cryptic about it anymore," she told ET.

Fans have been abuzz about the return of Aidan, especially after Corbett jokingly teased that he would be featured in the first season of the show. In 2021, he told Page Six he "might be in quite a few" episodes of the sequel show, but Parker later revealed that he had said it as a "joke."

Joke or not, his wish came true. Aidan will have a "substantial, multi-episode arc" in the upcoming season, Deadline reported.

There's no telling if Carrie and Aidan will get another shot at love, though it seems likely. Earlier this month, Parker posted a picture of her and Corbett holding hands in a scene for the show. "Shh," she captioned it, "Don't tell anyone."

Season 1 of And Just Like That.. is now streaming on HBO Max.