Sarah Jessica Parker paid tribute to legendary celebrity hairstylist Oribe Canales’ after his passing devastated the fashion and beauty world.

The actress joined a group of other stars, including Jennifer Lopez, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista who mourned the loss of Oribe on social media on Monday by sharing a photo of herself with the hair icon on set of a photo shoot alongside a touching caption.

“Your kindness, joy for life and extraordinary talent will be missed. I will treasure forever my memories of working and playing with you and feel privileged that they are many. You leave a lasting legacy. RIP. X, SJ,” Parker said.

Oribe’s hair career began in Manhattan, when he moved to the city after high school to pursue acting.

In 1991, Oribe opened his Fifth Avenue salon at Elizabeth Arden in New York City. And in 1992, he designed hairpieces for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute galleries, which featured wigs styled on mannequins that all looked like supermodel Christy Turlington.

He crafted the looks on the biggest supermodels of the late ’80s and ’90s, including Turlington, Evangelista and Naomi Campbell, who opened up to PEOPLE about the loss of her “chosen family member.”

“It’s devastating for everyone that loves him,” Campbell, 48, told us.

Her tight-knit relationship with Oribe has spanned more than three decades, after they instantly hit it off for the first time on set of an American Vogue shoot in 1986. “I walked into another world with [photographer] Steven [Meisel], Oribe, [makeup artist] François [Nars] and [then-Vogue fashion director and stylist] Carlyne [Cerf de Dudzeele]. I came off the concord at 16, went straight to the studio and it was like I walked into another world,” she said.

She added, “There is nothing he wouldn’t do. There is nothing he would say no to. Everything was possible to do with him. Even the impossible,” a teary Campbell tells us adding, “We felt amazing by Oribe’s touch. He helped so many other hairdressers today by guiding them, mentoring them and giving them their start. He is to be celebrated because he is such an incredible human being.”