"I have every pin he dropped from his mouth in my possession still. I have everything he cut off in my possession still," Sarah Jessica Parker said of working with late designer Alexander McQueen

Sarah Jessica Parker Reflects on Her Memorable Met Gala Looks with Alexander McQueen: 'I Was in Love with Him'

Ahead of this year's May 2 Met Gala, the Sex and the City alum, 57, sat down with Vogue to recap her favorite head-turning looks over the years, one being in 2006, when she and the designer notably arrived in matching tartan for the AngloMania: Tradition and Trangession in British Fashion theme. Parker's look featured a black and cream tulle dress with lace accents while McQueen completed his ensemble with a tuxedo jacket, red plaid kilt, and black lace-up boots with white knee-high socks.

After learning the theme, Parker said at the time she "immediately" wanted to go with McQueen.

Reflecting on a snap of her and the designer she said, "What strikes me most about this photograph now, you can see where his shoulder ends and I begin, there's overlap there. I've seen the picture a bunch of times and I know what this is and I know what it took for him to make this and how much he cared and all the details and everything. But what strikes me about this photograph is where our heads are, how careful I'm being... The shyer he was, the more shy I became. I see that in this."

Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Down 10 Met Gala Looks From 1995 to Now

"It wasn't a fun night. It was, but it wasn't. Because I was so nervous. I just wanted him to be okay," she said of the designer who died in 2010, adding, "He knew how I felt about him, and there was so much affection and such a deep admiration and everybody loved him because he was such a touching person.

"I was in love with him," she told Vogue. I have every pin he dropped from his mouth in my possession still. I have everything he cut off in my possession still. I have things that seem like nothing, from every fitting I did with him in my possession."

In 2011, the Met Gala paid homage to the late designer as the theme was Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty. Wearing a dazzling champagne dress with designed jewels and a mock turtleneck, Parker said the piece was reminiscent of vintage Valentino.

Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Down 10 Met Gala Looks From 1995 to Now | Life in Looks | Vogue

"I really loved it. Not very much like me so much. But it was McQueen and I wanted that ... There was so much thought about his contributions and his singular approach to his work, his draping skills, his cutting, all the things he did in his own way that made him so extraordinary."

The actress also shared a fun fact about the "mysterious" dress she wore to the high-fashion event in 1995.

Pointing out the thin strap, sleek black floor-length piece she wore for the Haute Couture theme, the actress said, "This dress is a little bit mysterious. My guess is that this was a dress from a thrift store, which then I had tailored, and clearly did my own hair and makeup."

Parker's ensemble for the 2013 Met Gala is also one for the books. The star wore a Giles Deacon gown with a high middle slit that revealed her plaid velvet boots. She topped the look with a daring Phillip Treacy gold headpiece that featured black feathers. The theme was Punk: Chaos to Couture.

Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Down 10 Met Gala Looks From 1995 to Now | Life in Looks | Vogue

"I'm not gonna say that it's my favorite but it's pretty close," she said. "[He and I] were afraid of the height... We were like 'what's that gonna be for sure?' It didn't arrive until pretty late. We got it and then Serge got it on my head the day before ... I had to sit on the floor to get to the Met because the headpiece did not fit if I sat in a seat."

Parker's daring Met Gala looks continued in 2015, when she donned an attention-grabbing Phillip Treacy headpiece, complete with long tassels, ribbony flames, and a load of furry, red pom-pons. The theme was China: Through the Looking Glass. Parker paired the headpiece with a gown and boots from her own SJP line. The dress was also a collaboration with H&M.

Sarah Jessica Parker Breaks Down 10 Met Gala Looks From 1995 to Now | Life in Looks | Vogue

While 2018 marked one of Parker's most memorable ensembles, as she wore a metallic three-quarter-length-sleeve Dolce & Gabbana gown with long train that features gold embroidery throughout with red heart accents, along with a nativity scene headpiece for the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination theme.

"That headpiece was unbelievable and it weighed like ... it was no heavier than this," she said, holding a writing pen on top of her head. "This dress, the whole thing was amazing."