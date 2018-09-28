Sarah Jessica Parker Steps Out in Red Ball Gown for Date Night with Husband Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick had an elegant night out on Thursday.

The couple, who have been married for over 20 years, stepped out together to attend the New York City Ballet 2018 Fall Fashion Gala, held at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Parker, 53, looked fashionable as ever in a bright red ball gown with a plunging neckline and a billowing skirt, tucked up in the front to show off her matching sparkling red pumps. The gown also featured a unique sleeve design featuring oversized puff sleeves with black sheer panels that led to a red ruffle wrist detail.

Accessorizing the look, the Sex and the City actress wore her blonde locks in a simple ponytail tied with a black ribbon. She kept her jewelry minimal, too, wearing clean circular diamond earrings and a bare neckline.

Broderick, 56, was all smiles as he stood by her side. The Ferris Bueller’s Day Off star kept it standard in a classic black tuxedo with a white shirt and black bow tie.

Sarah Jessica Parker Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage

Parker has long lent her support to the New York City Ballet.

She chaired this year’s gala, alongside Mazdack Rassi and Zanna Roberts Rassi, Kelly Ripa, and Lizzie Tisch.

Choreography and couture took center stage at the event. The onstage program featured three world premiere ballets by guest choreographers Kyle Abraham, Matthew Neenan and Gianna Reisen. Dancers were costumed in designs from renowned fashion designers Giles Deacon, Gareth Pugh and Alberta Ferretti.

Guests — who walked the star-studded red carpet, mingled at the elegant cocktail reception, took in the performance and attended the black-tie Supper Ball — included Andy Cohen, Gwendoline Christie and Parker’s former SATC costar Mikhail Baryshnikov.

Sarah Jessica Parker and daughters John Nacion/Startraks

Back in May, Parker brought 9-year-old twin daughters Tabitha and Marion to the New York City Ballet’s Spring Gala.

The mother-daughter trio looked close as can be as they walked the red carpet, holding hands while posing for photographers.

Parker wore a cream-colored knee-length dress with sheer sleeves and a Peter Pan collar and pulled her long locks up in a ballet-inspired bun. She paired the look with silver sparkly pumps.

Her twins each had their own floral dresses — one in white and the other in blue. They coordinated with matching bags, rose-patterned shoes and headbands that held back their hair.

Meanwhile, Parker and Broderick — who are also parents to son James Wilkie, 15 — have stayed strong in their relationship for over two decades thanks to a willingness to adjust and grow together.

“Your needs are shifting,” she told PEOPLE in February. “You and your partner are going to change. It seems so silly, but I think you’re very lucky if you like the person. I still just really like him. I’m sure I annoy him and he annoys me, but I literally learn about him every day. I’m like, ‘You’re doing what? You’re reading what?’”

“I think marriage has a lot of vitality,” she added. “If you’re fortunate, it’s like this dazzling organism.”

And when it comes to raising their children, Parker said she and Broderick make a point to “have conversations” as a family. “Our lives are unpredictable, and we’re not always here when we want to be,” she admitted. “We can’t always do drop-off and pick-up. But I’m proud that our children talk to us in the way they do. I’m glad they’re curious people.”