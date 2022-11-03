Sarah Jessica Parker Recreates Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' Wedding Look — with a Twist!

Sarah Jessica Parker is throwing it back.

New photos of the And Just Like That... season 2 filming reveal that her character Carrie Bradshaw is slipping back into a very important dress: her wedding dress.

The Vivienne Westwood gown that Parker, 57, wears in Sex and the City, the 2008 movie to wed Big (Chris Noth) — before he stands her up — looks to be making a comeback for the reboot. This time around, though, it's getting a few little twists.

Though Carrie originally wears the voluminous gown with champagne-colored heels and a dramatic veil, the new photos from Nov. 3 show that Carrie's taking the dress out for a spin this time with more modern touches. She's wearing teal heels, teal gloves and a matching teal cape. All these pieces complement the bird on her head — a holdover from the original story.

The bird became an important part of the outfit when Carrie used it later as proof that she was dedicated to getting married. Though Big "couldn't get out of the car" to come marry her, she had no problem going as far as putting a bird on her head. Commitment!

The new filming photos don't show what close friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) might be wearing for whatever the scene is, but in the movie, they both wore gorgeous floor-length gowns to assist in the wedding. Charlotte wore a black mermaid gown while Miranda wore a royal blue number. Kim Cattrall's Samantha (who isn't in the reboot) wore a fiery red dress with matching bold red lip.

And Just Like That... season 2 doesn't yet have a premiere date, but the photos from set prove that Carrie's fashion just keeps getting better.

In one scene, Parker is spotted wearing a flight suit that she dressed up with Dior gladiator sandals from the first Sex and the City film and a teeny, tiny Fendi ankle baguette bag that just hit Kim Jones' runway last month.

Perhaps the best part of this look is the $890 JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch Bag — a departure from the Judith Leiber swan bag Carrie was known for carrying in Sex and the City.

Carrie's style has captivated audiences since the show started in 1998 thanks to her ability to pair totally unexpected pieces together in a way that looks effortlessly cool. Case in point: The bare waist and belt combo. This ultimate borrowed from the boys ensemble. And let's not forget her vintage football tee with pedal pushers and heels moment.