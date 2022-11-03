Sarah Jessica Parker Recreates Carrie Bradshaw's 'Sex and the City' Wedding Look — with a Twist!

The star was spotted filming season 2 of And Just Like That... wearing what looks to be the same Vivienne Westwood dress from the 2008 movie

By Hedy Phillips
Published on November 3, 2022 06:48 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Sarah Jessica Parker is throwing it back.

New photos of the And Just Like That... season 2 filming reveal that her character Carrie Bradshaw is slipping back into a very important dress: her wedding dress.

The Vivienne Westwood gown that Parker, 57, wears in Sex and the City, the 2008 movie to wed Big (Chris Noth) — before he stands her up — looks to be making a comeback for the reboot. This time around, though, it's getting a few little twists.

Though Carrie originally wears the voluminous gown with champagne-colored heels and a dramatic veil, the new photos from Nov. 3 show that Carrie's taking the dress out for a spin this time with more modern touches. She's wearing teal heels, teal gloves and a matching teal cape. All these pieces complement the bird on her head — a holdover from the original story.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 03: Sarah Jessica Parker on location for "And Just Like That..." on November 03, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Gotham/GC Images

The bird became an important part of the outfit when Carrie used it later as proof that she was dedicated to getting married. Though Big "couldn't get out of the car" to come marry her, she had no problem going as far as putting a bird on her head. Commitment!

The new filming photos don't show what close friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) might be wearing for whatever the scene is, but in the movie, they both wore gorgeous floor-length gowns to assist in the wedding. Charlotte wore a black mermaid gown while Miranda wore a royal blue number. Kim Cattrall's Samantha (who isn't in the reboot) wore a fiery red dress with matching bold red lip.

NEW YORK - OCTOBER 02: Sarah Jessica Parker on the set of "Sex and the City: The Movie" on October 2, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage)
James Devaney/WireImage

And Just Like That... season 2 doesn't yet have a premiere date, but the photos from set prove that Carrie's fashion just keeps getting better.

In one scene, Parker is spotted wearing a flight suit that she dressed up with Dior gladiator sandals from the first Sex and the City film and a teeny, tiny Fendi ankle baguette bag that just hit Kim Jones' runway last month.

Perhaps the best part of this look is the $890 JW Anderson Pigeon Clutch Bag — a departure from the Judith Leiber swan bag Carrie was known for carrying in Sex and the City.

Carrie's style has captivated audiences since the show started in 1998 thanks to her ability to pair totally unexpected pieces together in a way that looks effortlessly cool. Case in point: The bare waist and belt combo. This ultimate borrowed from the boys ensemble. And let's not forget her vintage football tee with pedal pushers and heels moment.

Related Articles
Sarah Jessica Parker Kristen Davis
Sarah Jessica Parker Wore a Flight Suit Filming 'AJLT' — and Now We Have 7 in Our Shopping Carts
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on November 02, 2022 in New York City
Scary Bradshaw! Sarah Jessica Parker Jumps Back from Cyclist on' And Just Like That' ... Set
Sarah Jessica Parker Kristen Davis
Sarah Jessica Parker's Hot New Accessory on 'And Just Like That...' Is an $890 Pigeon Purse
Hugh Jackman Recalls Sarah Jessica Parker's Near Wardrobe Malfunction at 2004 Tonys: 'Her Boobs Were About to Come Out'
Hugh Jackman Recalls the Near-Wardrobe Malfunction Sarah Jessica Parker Had Onstage with Him: 'Felt for Her'
Sarah Jessica Parker
Hello, Lovers! Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis Beam on the Set of 'And Just Like That...' Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker
Everything to Know About 'And Just Like That' ... Season 2
Sarah Jessica Parker attends Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater
Sarah Jessica Parker Reveals What She'll Miss Most About Playing 'Hocus Pocus' Witch Sarah Sanderson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: (L-R) Matthew Broderick, Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Sarah Jessica Parker Is Joined by Matthew Broderick and Their Daughters at 'Hocus Pocus 2' Premiere
Photograph by Courtesy of HBO Max Cynthia Nixon as “Miranda Hobbes,” Sarah Jessica Parker as “Carrie Bradshaw,” Kristin Davis as “Charlotte York.” HBO MAX And Just Like That...
Sarah Jessica Parker and Sara Ramírez Tease 'And Just Like That...' Season 2 from Behind the Scenes
sarah jessica parker; and just like that; fendi bag
Sarah Jessica Parker Teams with Fendi on Exclusive Baguette Bag — and Carrie Bradshaw Just Wore It
SEX AND THE CITY
Sarah Jessica Parker Has All Her 'SATC' Clothes and Props in Storage: 'Every Single Solitary Thing'
'And Just Like That...' TV show premiere
Sarah Jessica! Cynthia! Kristin! Every Must-See Style Moment from the 'And Just Like That...' Premiere
sam asghari
Britney Spears' Fiancé Sam Asghari Reveals He Auditioned for a Role in 'And Just Like That…'
Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Back at Some of Her Most Memorable Outfits
Sarah Jessica Parker on Her Most Iconic Outfits — and Her Twins' Reactions to Seeing Her in 'Vogue'
Sarah Jessica Parker HBO MAX And Just Like That...
Carrie Bradshaw's Eiffel Tower Bag Resurfaces as an Urn in 'And Just Like That' … Season Finale
Sarah Jessica Parker is seen at the film set of the 'And Just Like That' TV Series on July 16, 2021 in New York City.
'SATC' 's Iconic Fendi Baguette Makes Return in 'And Just Like That...' 21 Years After Carrie Was Mugged