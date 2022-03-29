Sarah Jessica Parker Is Pretty in Pink Alongside Matthew Broderick at Opening Night of Plaza Suite

The Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, costarring husband-and-wife duo Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker, opens on Monday at the Hudson Theatre

Sarah Jessica Parker sure knows how to make an entrance!

Ahead of the opening-night performance of the Broadway revival of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite, in which she stars alongside husband Matthew Broderick, the Sex and the City alum hit the red carpet on Monday in a whimsical pink gown designed by friend Prabal Gurung.

Before heading to the Hudson Theatre, Parker, 57, teased her opening-night look on Instagram, writing, "Just wait until you see the front. No words right now. I'm sure they'll come later. See you in Suite 719. X, SJ."

Designed by Gurung, the first layer of the gown was cut from a silk crepe back satin in a shade he describes as "New York pink," according to Vogue. The second layer is embellished with hand-embroidered crystals and topped off with sequins and bugle beads, per the publication.

"A New York moment," the designer captioned photos of Parker on his own Instagram. "A New York icon in a New York Pink. Tonight with the one and only @sarahjessicaparker. Love you so much, SJP. Grateful for this moment, for you and for our friendship. Break a leg. I cannot wait for @plazasuitebway tonight."

Broderick, 60, complemented his wife on the red carpet in a dark suit with a green tie.

The pair, who share son James Wilkie, 19, and 12-year-old twin daughters Marion Loretta Elwell and Tabitha Hodge, have been married since 1997.

Sarah Jessica Parker Credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty

Last month, Parker and Broderick began previews of Plaza Suite about two years after the show was originally set to debut. The play was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two actors play three different couples in the John Benjamin Hickey-directed production, which follows different characters at the famous Plaza Hotel.

During her curtain speech at the show's first preview, Parker thanked the audience for their warmth, hospitality, and kindness, telling them, "So many of you have been waiting two years for theater to return. You've stood by and have been patient and enthusiastic and optimistic and we simply wanted to thank you because by doing that you have supported our entire theater community, and that means all of the people you don't see back here, and all of the people you've met in the front."

"We are eternally grateful. So, on behalf of my brilliant husband and our beautiful cast, on behalf of every person working in the theater in New York City, we thank you and we love you," she continued.

Plaza Suite marks the first time Parker and Broderick have shared the stage since 1996's How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.