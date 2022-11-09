Lifestyle Style Sarah Jessica Parker Dodged a Biker While Filming 'And Just Like That' in This Quintessential Fall Coat And now we need our own By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 9, 2022 07:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images And Just Like That… Season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot is underway, and we already have plenty of snapshots of Sarah Jessica Parker on set to dissect. Although we've seen Carrie Bradshaw caught up in several predicaments on New York City streets over the years (remember when she got robbed in Soho?), it looked like the iconic character was almost seriously injured last week. Parker, 57, was seen dodging a biker that was headed straight toward her while filming a new scene. Gotham/GC Images Parker and the cyclist (actor Peter Hermann) appeared to come out unscathed, but we still can't stop thinking about the near-accident thanks to Bradshaw's head-turning outfit. True to Carrie's classic mix-and-match mindset, the ensemble consisted of a striped maxi dress, blue heeled boots, a tan fedora, and a plaid coat. And though Parker's look as a whole might not suit everyone's taste, her outerwear choice is a quintessential fall pick everyone should have in their closet. Whether you lean toward colorful patterns or you prefer more neutral hues, there's a plaid coat out there for you. Take, for example, this cozy wool-blend coat from Old Navy, which comes in cream and khaki or rust. Old Navy Buy It! Old Navy Relaxed Plaid Soft-Brushed Overcoat, $84.99; oldnavy.gap.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. If you like to play with color like Carrie, this lilac plaid coat is right up your alley — and it's on sale for $78 right now. This pink, brown, cream, and black coat, on sale for 40 percent off, is just as eye-catching — and it's extra warm to carry you through winter. Nordstrom Buy It! Bernardo Plaid Wool Blend Coat, $164.99 (orig. $275); nordstrom.com Bradshaw, er, Parker just proved that plaid coats are an essential in every fall and winter closet, no matter how you wear them. Throw one over leggings and a sweater for running errands or pair your plaid pick with leather pants for a night out. Even the daring Carrie Bradshaw can't resist the classic appeal of a long plaid coat. Below, shop more timeless plaid jackets at Amazon, Boohoo, Nordstrom, and Revolve. Amazon Buy It! Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat, $52.99; amazon.com Boohoo Buy It! Boohoo Lilac Check Wool Look Coat, $78 (orig. $115); us.boohoo.com Nordstrom Buy It! Steve Madden Plaid Coat, $119; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Sam Edelman Checkered Plaid Double Breasted Coat, $146.90 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! BlankNYC Plaid Long Shacket, $158; nordstrom.com Nordstrom Buy It! Avec Les Filles Plaid Longline Swing Jacket, $199; nordstrom.com Revolve Buy It! Minkpink Riley Coat, $209; revolve.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Shoppers Love This 'Very Powerful' and Lightweight Dyson Stick Vacuum — and It's on Sale Right Now Amazon Just Added Tons of Under-$50 Deals Ahead of Black Friday — Up to 76% Off Shoppers Keep Buying This 'Incredibly Soft' Oversized Sweatshirt That Just Dropped at Amazon — and It's on Sale