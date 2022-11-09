Sarah Jessica Parker Dodged a Biker While Filming 'And Just Like That' in This Quintessential Fall Coat

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of "And Just Like That..." Season 2 the follow up series to "Sex and the City"
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

And Just Like That… Season 2 of the Sex and the City reboot is underway, and we already have plenty of snapshots of Sarah Jessica Parker on set to dissect.

Although we've seen Carrie Bradshaw caught up in several predicaments on New York City streets over the years (remember when she got robbed in Soho?), it looked like the iconic character was almost seriously injured last week. Parker, 57, was seen dodging a biker that was headed straight toward her while filming a new scene.

Sarah Jessica Parker is seen on the set of 'And Just Like That' on November 02, 2022 in New York City
Gotham/GC Images

Parker and the cyclist (actor Peter Hermann) appeared to come out unscathed, but we still can't stop thinking about the near-accident thanks to Bradshaw's head-turning outfit. True to Carrie's classic mix-and-match mindset, the ensemble consisted of a striped maxi dress, blue heeled boots, a tan fedora, and a plaid coat. And though Parker's look as a whole might not suit everyone's taste, her outerwear choice is a quintessential fall pick everyone should have in their closet.

Whether you lean toward colorful patterns or you prefer more neutral hues, there's a plaid coat out there for you. Take, for example, this cozy wool-blend coat from Old Navy, which comes in cream and khaki or rust.

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Old Navy

Buy It! Old Navy Relaxed Plaid Soft-Brushed Overcoat, $84.99; oldnavy.gap.com

If you like to play with color like Carrie, this lilac plaid coat is right up your alley — and it's on sale for $78 right now. This pink, brown, cream, and black coat, on sale for 40 percent off, is just as eye-catching — and it's extra warm to carry you through winter.

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Nordstrom

Buy It! Bernardo Plaid Wool Blend Coat, $164.99 (orig. $275); nordstrom.com

Bradshaw, er, Parker just proved that plaid coats are an essential in every fall and winter closet, no matter how you wear them. Throw one over leggings and a sweater for running errands or pair your plaid pick with leather pants for a night out. Even the daring Carrie Bradshaw can't resist the classic appeal of a long plaid coat.

Below, shop more timeless plaid jackets at Amazon, Boohoo, Nordstrom, and Revolve.

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Amazon

Buy It! Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Blend Pea Coat, $52.99; amazon.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Boohoo

Buy It! Boohoo Lilac Check Wool Look Coat, $78 (orig. $115); us.boohoo.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Nordstrom

Buy It! Steve Madden Plaid Coat, $119; nordstrom.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Nordstrom

Buy It! Sam Edelman Checkered Plaid Double Breasted Coat, $146.90 (orig. $250); nordstrom.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Nordstrom

Buy It! BlankNYC Plaid Long Shacket, $158; nordstrom.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Nordstrom

Buy It! Avec Les Filles Plaid Longline Swing Jacket, $199; nordstrom.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Plaid Coat
Revolve

Buy It! Minkpink Riley Coat, $209; revolve.com

