Sarah Jessica Parker revealed to Vogue that she has all of Carrie Bradshaw's belongings from Sex and the City "packed according to season and episode and scene"

Sarah Jessica Parker Has All Her SATC Clothes and Props in Storage: 'Every Single Solitary Thing'

Sarah Jessica Parker will always have a little piece of Carrie Bradshaw with her.

The six-time Golden Globe winner, 56, revealed that she still owns all of the clothes her Sex and the City character wore throughout the six seasons and two movies during her cover interview for the December 2021 issue of Vogue.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I had all of the original stuff in my own storage. Furniture, clothes, everything, packed according to season and episode and scene," Parker noted. "I kept every single solitary thing."

She debuted in her most beloved role when the show premiered on HBO in 1998, based on the column and book of the same name by Candace Bushnell. Parker played the iconic sex columnist who had a passion for designer shoes.

Although Parker has her own collection of Carrie's belongings, it was the show's costume designer Patricia Field who recently donated the character's memorable tulle skirt from the opening credits for a charity auction. Benefitting Housing Works' mission to provide lifesaving services for people living with HIV/AIDS, the skirt will be available at their annual Fashion for Action fundraiser on Wednesday, November 10.

Carrie Bradshaw Credit: New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

Parker has recently brushed off Carrie's Manolos for HBO Max's upcoming revival And Just Like That..., premiering on the streaming platform in December.

RELATED VIDEO: Sarah Jessica Parker on the Iconic Fashion From Sex And The City

The new 10-episode series will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s," according to a logline.