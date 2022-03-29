"It feels meaningful to bid adieu to the dress this way, and I look forward to seeing what closet she calls home next," Sarah Jessica Parker tells PEOPLE

Sarah Jessica Parker Teams with Oscar de la Renta to Auction And Just Like That Premiere Dress for Charity

Sarah Jessica Parker is purging an item from her closet — for a good cause!

The actress — whose off-screen wardrobe rivals that of her beloved TV character Carrie Bradshaw — has partnered with Oscar de le Renta to auction the sparkly gray dress she wore to the premiere of And Just Like That... last year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The dress auction will take place on Oscar de le Renta's re-sale platform, Encore, and will go live today, March 29. All proceeds from the auction will be donated to Unicef.

Speaking on the dazzling dress and charitable event, Parker, 57, tells PEOPLE: "It was a privilege to wear this dress to the And Just Like That premiere last December, and I'm humbled and honored to partner with my friends at Oscar de la Renta... All proceeds of the sale will be donated to UNICEF, an organization I feel called to support now more than ever given current geopolitical conflicts and the immediate and growing threats posed to so many innocent children."

Sarah Jessica Parker dress Credit: Oscar de la Renta

The custom design feature a cape, sweetheart neckline, sequin embroidery and pink tulle skirt. The look was a clear nod to Bradshaw as the sex columnist is a huge fan of Oscar de le Renta and famously wore a tulle skirt in season one of Sex and the City (as well as the show's opening credits) and the final season when Carrie moved to Paris.

For the AJLT premiere, Parker completed her look with a pair of satin pink heels from her own label, SJP collection.

"It feels meaningful to bid adieu to this dress this way, and I look forward to seeing what closet she calls home next," Parker adds.

Matthew Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and James Wilkie Broderick Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

AJLT premiered on Dec. 9, 2021 and follows Parker's Bradshaw as well as her best friends Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship, marriage and loss in their 50s.

Earlier this month, HBO Max announced that the revival has been renewed for a second season.