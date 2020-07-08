The actress donned a face mask as she stocked shelves and helped shoppers at her shoe brand's new Midtown Manhattan brick and mortar location

Sarah Jessica Parker Waits on Customers as She Opens New SJP Collection Flagship Store: 'Pinch Me!'

Sarah Jessica Parker is ready for business!

The Sex and the City actress, 55, announced the opening of her SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Collection flagship store located in the heart of Midtown Manhattan earlier this week, reassuring customers that she and her team are following strict health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus amid the global pandemic.

“The paper and tape are coming down and our doors officially open at 11am. 31 West 54th Street between 5th and 6th Avenues,” Parker wrote alongside a photo of the new spot, which features floor-to-ceiling glass shoe cases and colorful display tables.

“While we wish we could fill every inch of our sparkling new @sjpcollectionboutique with each and every one of you, we'll be taking every necessary safety precaution to keep our customers safe,” she added. “Visit the link in my bio to learn more about the new in-store shopping and curbside pick-up procedures and protocols. We look forward to seeing some of you tomorrow, from a safe social distance of course. X, SJ”

On Tuesday, the actress was there in person to greet customers and assist them, donning a draped maxi dress and face mask.

The SJP Collection website states that only three customers will be allowed to shop in the boutique at once to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings will be required inside the shop, and retail workers will be supplying hand sanitizer as well as enforcing safe social distancing rules.

On Wednesday, Parker posted a second snap to promote the grand opening: “31 West 54th Street. Doors are open. Masks are on. Shoes are stocked. Ready to be of service. X, SJ,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a chic scarf as a face mask as she organizes extra inventory in the stock room.

The star's fans and customers shared their excitement and congratulated her in the comment section.

“Good luck Sarah Jessica,” one person wrote. While a second added, “Oh how I wish I was in NYC! Your shoes are 🔥!!”

The official SJP Collection Instagram account also teased the store opening on Tuesday, posting two photos of the chic interior alongside a message from Parker herself.

“Pinch me!!!” the Divorce star wrote in the caption, adding that the space is “charming” and “so near and dear to our hearts.”

The 1,350-square foot flagship store is located on the ground floor of a privately-owned townhouse and includes the brand’s full range of accessories, according to Footwear News. SJP Collection previously had a pop-up store located in Midtown Manhattan on 52nd street.

In addition to a brick and mortar location in the Seaport District in N.Y.C., there are other outposts in Las Vegas, Washington D.C., Canada, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.