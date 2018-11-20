Sarah Jessica Parker Says She 'Never, Ever, Ever' Watches Sex and the City Reruns

It’s been 20 years since the first episode of Sex and the City aired, yet thanks to SATC marathons on E!, the Emmy Award-winning series is still one of the best shows to binge watch on TV. That is, unless you’re Sarah Jessica Parker.

“I watch tons of TV, but I never watch anything I’m in,” Parker, 53, told PEOPLE during a sit-down to discuss the launch of her latest fragrance, Born Lovely.

“I mean, I pass by them, but I never, ever, ever watch,” she added.

Splash News

Even though Parker’s not looking to relive her Carrie Bradshaw days, the star does admit that the core story of Sex and the City still holds up today, two decades since it first premiered on HBO.

“I think the writing is really just a story about friendship and the search for love and a search for home,” Parker explained. “What does that mean? What is home and family? How is that different for each of us? As young adults [it’s about] how your friendships become your family – I think that’s something that we all want to experience and we all work toward.”

Everett

And of course, there’s those iconic clothes. Says Parker, “I still think it remains enormously inspiring to see what [costume designer] Patricia Field did on that show. She created stories with those costumes that worked alongside the stories [director] Michael Patrick King wrote.”

HBO

Parker also isn’t ruling out the possibility of a third Sex and the City movie — despite costar Kim Cattrall openly refusing to have any part of it.

“I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it,” she said in an interview with Vulture, when asked about the prospect of a SATC reunion with Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones on the popular series and film franchise.

She added, speaking of co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis, “The three of us have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it.”

— with reporting by Andrea Lavinthal