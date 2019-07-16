Sarah Jessica Parker Once Called This Body Lotion Her Go-To — and It’s Currently 25% Off

Image zoom Jacques BENAROCH/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Like most celebrities, Sarah Jessica Parker has designer duds and high-end products at her fingertips, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love a too-good-to-be-true bargain as much as the rest of us. We already know that her favorite face moisturizer can be found on the shelves of your local drugstore, and it turns out her go-to body lotion can be too!

Back in 2016, in an interview with Refinery29, SJP listed Neutrogena’s Sheer Body Oil Sesame Lotion as one of her go-to drugstore beauty buys. In fact, she said she was such a fan of the affordable lotion that she had the whole Parker-Broderick brood using it, calling it their “family moisturizer.”

It’s easy to see why — not only is it incredibly hydrating and fast-absorbing, but it’s also non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores or cause breakouts. And the Sex and The City star isn’t the only one who has publicly professed her love. The beloved lotion has racked up more than 1,100 reviews and an impressive 4.6-star rating on Amazon. “I love this lotion. If I could purchase it by the gallon I would. It glides over your skin leaving it feeling better instantly. It has a light refreshing scent. I’ve used this lotion for the past 15+ years,” raved one reviewer.

“The best body lotion ever,” said another. “This lotion leaves your skin feeling so silky. Also, when you buy this big bottle, it can last for months and you end up saving money. I highly recommend this lotion.”

While the top-rated lotion is already affordable at $16.56 for a 32-ounce bottle, it is currently cheaper than ever thanks to Amazon Prime Day. From now until end of day tomorrow, the massive bottle of lotion can be yours for just $12.42. All you have to do is click the green “Extra 25% Off Coupon” box in the upper-righthand corner to apply the discount at checkout, and this celeb-loved skincare product will be at your door in two days time!

