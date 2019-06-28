Sarah Jessica Parker Has Been Using This Moisturizer for Over 10 Years — And You Can Buy It on Amazon

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker may have one of the most enviable wardrobes around, full of designer shoes and couture fashions, but when it comes to her beauty routine the Sex And The City actress’s go-to products are thankfully much more attainable. In fact, you can even find one of her must-have skincare staples, La Roche-Posay’s Toleriane Fluide Protective Moisturizer, on the shelves of your favorite drugstore.

SJP is such a big fan of the lightweight, gentle moisturizer that she’s been talking about it for years. She once told PEOPLE, “I’ve used this for at least 10 years. It’s light, unscented and just the greatest moisturizer I’ve ever found. My children use it as well.”

When asked what her favorite skincare product was during an interview with TODAY, Sarah Jessica replied, “I only have one. It’s the only moisturizer I’ve used forever. It’s just La Roche-Posay fluid. That’s it. It’s amazing. It’s very thin, so you can use it to touch yourself up. It’s great.”

The oil-free moisturizer is specially formulated with antioxidant-rich thermal spring water that works to nourish and hydrate your skin. Along with being paraben and fragrance-free, the effective product is gentle enough to be used on sensitive skin and can be applied both in the morning and at night. With details like that it comes as no surprise that hundreds of Amazon customers are fans of the moisturizer as well, and have given it a near-perfect rating to boot.

“I don’t know how it works. But it does. I was VERY skeptical because it’s so thin, but it’s seriously AMAZING. It somehow keeps your skin perfectly hydrated, but it’s not at all greasy. My skin has seriously not looked this good in 15 years. It’s incredible,” raved one shopper.

“I have been hooked on this product for three years now,” raved another. “It was recommended to me when I visited a dermatologist after having issues with breakouts as an adult. It is great for sensitive skin. It is a very lightweight product with excellent coverage for the quantity. I love that it goes on so smooth and does not leave any sort of greasy feeling.”

At $30 a bottle, it’s definitely pricier than other moisturizers you’ll find in the pharmacy aisles, but based off these rave reviews from customers and SJP alike, it seems to be well worth the cost.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! La Roche-Posay Toleriane Fluide Protective Moisturizer, $30; amazon.com