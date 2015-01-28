Sarah Jessica Parker Is Taking Her Shoe Line to Zappos Couture!

Shoe lovers, rejoice! Fans of Sarah Jessica Parker‘s shoe line, SJP (featuring the Sex and the City-inspired “Carrie” style!) will soon be able to pick up a brand-new pair of pumps on Zappos Couture. Below, we’ve got the exclusive scoop (and video!) on the the star’s new collection for the designer destination.

“We are enormously delighted to be launching our collection at Zappos Couture, an undeniably reputable company with such a loyal and fantastic relationship to their customers,” Parker tells PEOPLE in a statement about the new collaboration. “It’s been particularly exciting to work with the Zappos Couture team over the past few months preparing for this launch. Their enthusiasm and understanding of our brand has been thrilling, and we’re so pleased with the curation that’s been put together for the SJP customer.”

New (and current) SJP customers should expect to find neutral styles inspired by “single sole styles from New York in the 1970s” in the new collection, and each new style will also feature the star’s signature ribbon detail on the back of every shoe.

With this new partnership, Parker is excited to see where the collection takes her — and is ready to welcome new SJP shoppers to its new online destination. “We are hopeful that this opportunity will give us the chance to offer choices that cater to a wide variety of women, and we are excited to see how the brand grows in its new home.”

Tell us: Will you be picking up a pair of SJP heels from Zappos Couture?

