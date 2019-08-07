Sarah Jessica Parker wants you to do The Bra Twist!

The multi-hyphenate star is combining her love of dance, fashion and female empowerment in Intimissimi’s new fall campaign (catch the clip above!), which turns the ritual of putting on a bra into a fun dance routine — and casts Parker as the lead “choreographer.” (Sign. Us. Up.)

The 54-year-old actress was immediately drawn to the “clever, fun” concept of the spot, set to the soundtrack of “Guarda Come Dondolo,” an iconic Italian song from 1962.

“Dance plays a role in my life as I remain a devoted and enthusiastic audience and of course a great dancer in the kitchen with my children,” the mom to son James, 16, and 9-year-old twins Marion and Tabitha, shares with PEOPLE. “The first time I heard the song, I loved it. We all did on the set.”

The bra that’s at the top of her rotation right now? The the sexy, lace Daniela bra, which features a chic balconette style.

“It’s important to feel comfortable and feel your best self,” she says of wearing the piece. “I think most women who wear bras agree. Comfort, silhouette and no visible lines are key!”

Parker first joined the Italian lingerie label as a brand ambassador in September 2018, and has quickly felt at home working with the team and traveling to Italy for events.

“I love them — the family, the smart, creative, wonderful, talented team that I get to work with and for,” she shares. “Every engagement is fun, creative, beautifully handled.”

Despite her own busy work schedule (whether it’s filming her hit HBO show Divorce, leading her eponymous shoe empire or traveling to Italy for Intimissimi events), Parker says it’s other women who she looks up to for inspiration.

“Like so many working people (more so mothers likely) I do my best, try to take care of my family first and hope that I’m offering my best efforts to all those who I love and who are colleagues,” she shares of finding a balance. “I’m very much inspired but so many millions of other working mothers who are doing so without the resources that I am fortunate to have to rely on.”