Sarah Jessica Parker stunned in a bright, voluminous Valentino gown, that held special meaning, during the finale of HBO Max's And Just Like That...

Sarah Jessica Parker Instantly Fell in Love with Her And Just Like That Finale Gown: 'Look No More'

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the finale episode of And Just Like That...

The moment Sarah Jessica Parker saw her show-stopping gown for the And Just Like That... finale, she knew she didn't need to try any other looks.

Molly Rogers, the costume designer who worked with Parker, 56, and the rest of the cast on the Sex and the City spinoff, told InStyle all the details behind Carrie's eye-catching look from the Paris bridge scene during the And Just Like That..., which concluded its run on HBO Max Thursday.

"It was the only gown that came into the room," Rogers told InStyle of the coral Valentino dress. "SJ [Parker] saw it and said, 'look no more.' "

Carrie rocked the look while throwing Big's (Chris Noth) ashes from a Paris bridge. For the emotional scene, she accessorized the gown with a pair of pink gloves and a collection of earrings, and wore her hair in a braided bun.

Rogers said the costume designers initially wanted to add one more element to Carrie's look, explaining, "We wanted to add a puffy stole as well, off the shoulders, but the simplicity of the gown with her hair choice seemed like enough…if we could keep her warm!"

Parker had a hand in choosing her character's jewels for the scene, and "was really interested in cluster earrings," Rogers said, which the actress "mismatched … in her ears with multiple pairs."

Michael Patrick King, executive producer, writer and director of And Just Like That, opened up about Carrie's Paris bridge scene in And Just Like That... The Documentary, which goes behind the scenes of the hit series.

"Paris is about a dream, it's about a return. The name of the episode is 'Seeing the Light,' " he said. "It's about light, but really it's about returning to the most magical place in her heart, aside from New York."

Parker celebrated the finale of And Just Like That... with a sweet Instagram post, where she included multiple photos of her Valentino gown.

She wrote, "From Manhattan, the Bronx and all the boroughs in between / To all those on the bridge that beautiful, long last night in Paris / There were hundreds of hands involved in creating our first season of @justlikethatmax.

"I raise a glass and toast every single person who contributed their time, talent and devotion," she continued. "And. [sic] To our audience who welcomed us, spent time with us and for whom we toil, you are the reason we woke up everyday and went to work, trying our very best to offer a story and adventure."