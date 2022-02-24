The Sex and the City star offered a glimpse at "a fraction of my life in looks" in a new video for Vogue

Sarah Jessica Parker on Her Most Iconic Outfits — and Her Twins' Reactions to Seeing Her in Vogue

Sarah Jessica Parker has quite the fashion repertoire.

In a new episode of Vogue's Life In Looks digital series, the 56-year-old actress took a deep dive into "a fraction of my life in looks" as she opened up about some of her most memorable fashion moments after over more than three decades in the spotlight.

Among her most jaw-dropping looks was the flower-laden nude ballgown she wore in 2021 on the cover of Vogue. Appearing on the cover, she said, was a mind-blowing moment for her 12-year-old twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell.

"I showed my daughters … and both my daughters' hands went to their mouths and they were like, 'You're on the cover of Vogue?' I didn't know they were aware of Vogue," she explained, noting that magazines are not as prevalent in young people's lives as they once were. "So, that was very touching to me."

The video begins with Parker's 1987 Young Artists United look, which featured a black suit coat with a pink boutonniere with a matching clutch and scrunchie. The actress also donned a pair of funky sunglasses, though she would never have worn them herself.

Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Back at Some of Her Most Memorable Outfits Sarah Jessica Parker in 1987 | Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

"Every single thing on me was from a vintage store — except for what's in my hair, and I apologize for that," Parker told the camera, adding that she is not a big fan of the shades she donned that day. "I don't recognize this person," she added.

Parker was also wearing a peace necklace that she said she never took off — and still owns it to this day. "She showed up in a lot," the actress said.

Up next was Parker's DKNY Naked Dress from 1997, which she said she'd never wear in her normal life. That said, she still considers it "a perfectly constructed dress."

Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Back at Some of Her Most Memorable Outfits Sarah Jessica Parker in 1997 | Credit: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

"The idea of it was amazing," she said. "It is Carrie [Bradshaw] in that moment, but even that I don't think is entirely Carrie. I think there's another dress that is as kind of body-conscious as this one but feels more so Carrie."

Many will recall the puffy tutu skirt made famous by Parker in 1998. The star said several people have claimed to own the item, including Sex and the City costume designer Patricia Field and director Michael Patrick King.

Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Back at Some of Her Most Memorable Outfits Sarah Jessica Parker in Carrie Bradshaw's iconic tulle skirt | Credit: New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock

"My guess is that Pat and I, as we always did, talked about a bunch of choices and at the end of the day this is where we landed: tank top, tutu and heels."

From the year 2000 are two spaghetti-strap dresses. The first, worn at the season 3 premiere of SATC, was a low-cut periwinkle gown with a pink ribbon and magenta flower cinching the waistline. The second, from her appearance at the Emmy Awards, was a pink Oscar de la Renta ballgown-like ensemble, with her fluffy skirt hitting just above the ankle.

Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Back at Some of Her Most Memorable Outfits Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Back at Some of Her Most Memorable Outfits

Left: Sarah Jessica Parker in 2000 | Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images Right: Sarah Jessica Parker at the 52nd Annual Emmy Awards | Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Other memorable pieces mentioned in the video include a Prada black bandeau top dress worn by Parker at the 2001 SAG Awards, the Steve Mazel hot pink corset-style dress from her 2003 Vogue cover, the gold dress from her 2005 Vogue cover, and the wedding dress from the 2008 SATC movie, to name a few.

Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Back at Some of Her Most Memorable Outfits Sarah Jessica Parker Looks Back at Some of Her Most Memorable Outfits

Left: Sarah Jessica Parker at the 7th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Credit: Jason Kirk/Newsmakers Right: Sarah Jessica Parker in Dec. 2021 | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Parker recently returned to the fashion spotlight as she reprised her role as Carrie Bradshaw on the SATC spin-off And Just Like That… on HBO Max.