Solved! Sarah Jessica Parker Explains Fashion Mystery Behind Iconic Sex and the City Look

Sarah Jessica Parker has all the answers to fans’ burning questions about Sex and the City.

On Tuesday, a fan account dedicated to all of the outfits worn on the hit HBO series posted a photo from an old episode featuring Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, walking alongside her pals wearing two different pairs of shoes.

As she was captured strutting through the building wearing a pink and blue Christian Louboutin heel, the fan account couldn’t help but wonder what prompted Bradshaw to wear mismatched shoes.

“THE MYSTERY OF THE MISMATCHED LOUBS 🔍 Did Carrie buy these mismatched sandals straight off the rack?” the fan account wrote. “Or did she purchase two separate pairs and mix them together herself?”

“Are they a metaphor for her inability to choose between Aidan and Big?” the caption continued, referencing Bradshaw’s two love interests on the show, Aidan Shaw (John Corbett) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth).

“Unfortunately, we have no answers. But we do maintain that this is one of her most compelling footwear moments on the series,” the account added.

Image zoom Sarah Jessica Parker with Kim Cattrall and Cynthia Nixon HBO/Courtesy Everett Collection

Luckily for them, an answer was finally provided — and by the actress, herself!

Responding back to the fan account, which was first captured by Comments by Celebs, Parker, 54, explained that the decision was nothing more than a simple choice stemmed from her love of both shoes, which also happened to match her floral dress.

“Here is the official answer and I’m sure approved by the great and legendary @patriciafield,” Parker began, referencing Patricia Field, the costume designer who also worked on Sex and the City for its entire duration on the air.

“We had 2 pairs of what I believe are @louboutinworld scrappy sandals,” she explained. “Pat and I chose to do 1 of each. Perhaps because both were so delicious in color and seemed in harmony with the dress but also because we simply loved doing 1 of each.”

“Sending my best. And hope this is a satisfactory answer. Xxx,” Parker sweetly added.

Parker starred as Bradshaw, a Manhattan-based sex columnist, on the hit HBO show from 1998 to 2004.

The series followed Bradshaw, Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they conquered the city, love and their careers together.

Sex and the City featured 94 episodes over a six-season run and also led to two full-length feature films.

Though the episodes are still heavily rerun on television today, Parker told PEOPLE in November 2018 that she avoids watching them.

“I watch tons of TV, but I never watch anything I’m in,” Parker said. “I mean, I pass by them, but I never, ever, ever watch.”

Image zoom Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall Everett

That same year, talk of a possible forthcoming third Sex and the City movie made headlines, but Cattrall, 62, openly refused to have any part of it.

Despite that, Parker revealed that another installment of SATC had not been completely ruled out.

“Whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that’s something [director] Michael [Patrick King] and I just haven’t talked about yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time,” she told Vulture in April 2018.

Of her costar’s decision to sit out a possible new film, Parker explained that she fully respected her decision, though she, Nixon and Davis were still upset.

“I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it,” Parker said.

“The three of us have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it,” she continued.