Sarah Jessica Parker Can't Stop Wearing These KN95 Face Masks That Are Selling Like Hotcakes
With COVID-19 cases rising around the country, it's important to take all the precautions you can to keep you (and your loved ones) safe. One easy form of protection that's been here since the beginning of it all has been — you guessed it — a face mask, whether cloth or disposable.
There are thousands of face masks to pick from (see some editor-approved options here), but there's no denying that the KN95 options offer a higher level of protection, and they do so by filtering out 95 percent of bacteria. While there are many to choose from, big names like Sarah Jessica Parker and Emily Ratajkowski have put their trust in Evolvetogether's KN95 styles that are so sought after, they amassed a 750,000-person waitlist.
Evolvetogether gained major buzz last year when just about every celeb started wearing its disposable face masks, distinguishable by a corner stamp of the brand name and coordinates representing a "subtle nod to the idea that we're all connected regardless of gender, race, religion, or geographical location." It's no surprise, then, that when the brand expanded into KN95 masks, they swiftly got the attention of Parker, who's been wearing them on set of And Just Like That practically nonstop.
Buy It! Evolvetogether Copenhagen Khaki KN95 Face Mask, $14.95; evolvetogether.com
The celeb-loved KN95 masks are made with six (yes, six) layers of protection, consisting of a water-resistant exterior, two meltblown filters, and three moisture-absorbing interior layers that won't irritate even the most sensitive skin. They're also designed with an adjustable nose bridge that's a must if you wear glasses, as well as no-tug ear loops.
SJP has been wearing the black KN95 masks nonstop, and after being out of stock for weeks, it's finally available to shop again. You can snag a pack of five for $14.95, which means each goes for about $5 apiece.
Shop Evolvetogether's face masks below.
Buy It! Evolvetogether Rio de Janeiro KN95 Face Mask, $14.95; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether Milan Face Mask 30-Pack, $35.97; evolvetogether.com
Buy It! Evolvetogether NYC Face Mask 30-Pack, $35.97; evolvetogether.com
