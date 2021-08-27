Sarah Jessica Parker Can't Stop Wearing These KN95 Face Masks That Are Selling Like Hotcakes

Evolvetogether gained major buzz last year when just about every celeb started wearing its disposable face masks, distinguishable by a corner stamp of the brand name and coordinates representing a "subtle nod to the idea that we're all connected regardless of gender, race, religion, or geographical location." It's no surprise, then, that when the brand expanded into KN95 masks, they swiftly got the attention of Parker, who's been wearing them on set of And Just Like That practically nonstop.