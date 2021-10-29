Hollywood's Most In-Demand KN95 Face Masks Are Finally Back in Stock
Over the course of the past year and a half, we've all learned the difference between a good face mask and a great one. The latter is always preferred, of course, because, well, it probably offers better protection — an absolute must — and it's probably more comfortable to wear, too; another must.
Evolvetogether's KN95 face masks are basically the gold standard of protective face coverings — at least in Hollywood — so if you haven't found your very own great face mask yet, this is it. You simply can't scroll through celeb street-style images without spotting a handful of stars like Sarah Jessica Parker, Olivia Wilde, and Jennifer Garner in the brand's signature KN95 masks.
They're instantly recognizable because of the white Evolvetogether logo stamped on the corner of every style, and they're so in demand that they keep selling out. When the last restock dropped earlier in October, the brand blew through 40,000 packs in less than two days. Do the math and that equates to 200,000 masks sold in just 48 hours.
The good news is that the latest restock is happening right now — but if the past is any indication (and in this case, it is), the KN95 masks, especially the blue and black packs, are going to be out of stock by the end of the day.
So why is there so much buzz around a seemingly simple KN95 face mask? They're a great choice to wear because A) they provide ample protection against the novel coronavirus thanks to their 95 percent filtration efficacy, and B) they're comfy and stylish. The fact that practically all of Hollywood approves of them is just the cherry on top.
Their six-layer design includes a water-resistant exterior, two interior filters, and three layers of a moisture-absorbing interior, while still maintaining ample breathability. The masks also have an adjustable nose wire and comfortable, no-tug ear loops, making them perfectly suitable for all day wear, glasses or no glasses.
Whether you're traveling, commuting to work, or going to holiday gatherings this year, Evolvetogether's KN95 face masks will keep you safe (and stylish). After all, there's a reason SJP and Garner wear them all the time, and if they're good enough for them, they're good enough for us.
Shop the rest of the restocked colors of Evolvetogether's best-selling KN95 masks below.
