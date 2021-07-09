The stars of Sex and the City are back together shooting the upcoming revival series in New York City

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon Show Off Silver Hair on Set of Sex and the City Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon are seen on the set of "And Just Like that" on July 09, 2021 in New York City

Parker (who plays Carrie Bradshaw) and Nixon (Miranda Hobbs) reunited in New York City on Friday for the first day of filming the highly-anticipated revival titled And Just Like That, and they let their gray hair shine on screen.

Nixon could be seen with her chic silver strands in a sleek pixie cut, while Parker let a few bits of gray hair emerge from her roots.

On Friday, HBO Max released a first look image at the upcoming revival, which shows Parker and Nixon in the same ensembles that paparazzi photographed them wearing, along with Kristin Davis (Charlotte York Goldenblatt) strutting through the streets together.

Sex and the City Credit: Courtesy HBO Max

Also on Friday, the streaming service posted some behind-the-scenes photos from filming the new show, including the wardrobe room, a makeup station and directors chairs. The three stars additionally posted about the beginning of production on their own Instagram pages.

"And just like that, it was day one!!" Nixon wrote alongside her post. While Davis echoed her costar writing, "And Just Like That …. We're back !"

"Here she comes," Parker added on her own page, captioning a selfie from the hair and makeup chair.

Parker, 56, Nixon, 55, and Davis, 56, announced the Sex and the City revival series on Instagram in January with a teaser trailer. The show, which will pick up with Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate love and life in their 50s, comes after the former HBO series ended in 2004 after six seasons and two subsequent movies, the last of which hit theaters in 2010. The reboot does not have an official premiere date yet.