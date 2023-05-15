Sarah Jessica Parker's Hands-Free Bag Has One Detail That Makes It Even Easier to Carry

Carrie Bradshaw might not make the most practical fashion choices, but the woman behind the legendary And Just Like That… character, Sarah Jessica Parker, frequently does.

Like Carrie, Parker rocks killer looks, which often include impressively high heels, all over New York City. But despite her bold footwear choices falling in line with Carrie's designer stiletto obsession, for the most part, Parker's style is much more relatable. Case in point: Last week, the actress stepped out in medium-wash cuffed jeans, a quilted jacket, and slouch booties. But the real takeaway from her casual ensemble was her sensible bag.



Parker slung a green canvas crossbody bag across her chest for a convenient hands-free carryall. Crossbody bags are always a smart choice for busy days when you're running errands on foot, but what makes Parker's pick especially savvy is the thickness of its strap. Some sleeker leather crossbody bags have thin straps that dig into your shoulder, but this thick version is designed with comfort in mind, and you can adjust it to your liking.

While we're unsure where Parker's exact purse is from, there are plenty of similar styles out there. We found eight crossbody bags with thick straps, starting at $19.

Crossbody Bags Inspired by Sarah Jessica Parker

Amazon and Zappos have many practical crossbody bags from Baggallini available, like this triple zip bag that comes in 37 colors and patterns. More than 3,700 Amazon shoppers have given it a five-star rating, and many have bought it in multiple colors. Reviewers are "amazed" by how much it can hold, claiming that it can store "everything [they] need on a day-to-day basis."



Buy It! Baggallini Triple Zip Bagg, $38.50 (orig. $55); amazon.com

This bigger option by Baggallini (on sale at Zappos right now), features outside pockets for essentials like your ID, mask, and keys, while this one includes a removable nylon wristlet — and it's marked down to $56.



Buy It! Baggallini Crossbody Bag with RFID Wristlet, $56.25 (orig. $75); zappos.com

Available in six versatile colors, this crossbody bag resembles the shape of the wildly popular Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag, but with a longer strap. Snag it for just $20 at Amazon.



Buy It! Ododos Crossbody Bag with Adjustable Strap, $19.98; amazon.com

But if you're looking for something that can be dressed up more easily, this leather crossbody bag from Madewell fits the bill, and it's available in black and brown. Crossbody bags are a staple in every wardrobe, so take a cue from Sarah Jessica Parker and add a practical pick with a thick strap to your lineup now. Shop more crossbody bags you'll love bringing on the go below.



Buy It! Poiugoya Small Crossbody Bag, $18.89 with coupon (orig. $21.99); amazon.com



Buy It! Hedgren Orbit Flat Water Repellent Crossbody Bag, $60; nordstrom.com



Buy It! Baggallini Everywhere Bagg, $82.50 (orig. $110); zappos.com



Buy It! Dagne Dover Micah Crossbody, $110; dagnedover.com



Buy It! Madewell the Leather Carabiner Crossbody Sling Bag, $158; madewell.com

