Sarah Jessica Parker Credits Carrie Bradshaw with Making Her Style 'Bolder'



Courtesy Marie Claire



In her role as Carrie Bradshaw, Sarah Jessica Parker wouldn’t think twice about leaving her Upper East Side brownstone in an attention-grabbing outfit, but in her own life, Parker hasn’t always been quite so adventurous–at least until Patricia Fields, Sex And The City‘s costume designer, entered her life. “I’ve never revealed as much or been so daring or made quite as many triumphant mistakes as Carrie,” the actress tells Marie Claire in the June issue. “But I’m now bolder than I would have been had I never played this part.” Playing Carrie hasn’t only given Parker more guts when it comes to getting dressed in the morning, but it has also landed her three style-savvy friends in castmates Kristen Davis, Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall, who landed Marie Claire‘s subscriber cover (below). And while we can’t wait to see all four Sex and the City ladies reunite on the big screen on May 27, they can’t wait to see us head to the theater– literally. “I went out to dinner in New York on opening night, and I saw these packs of girls all dolled up in high heels walking down the street,” says Davis about the original movie’s debut. “And I realized they were going to see the movie! It was so adorable and flattering!” With the promise of more Manolos, Dior and Dolce, we are counting down the days. Read more from Sex and the City 2‘s leading ladies’ interview in the new issue, on newsstands May 11, and at marieclaire.com—Andrea DeSimone

Courtesy Marie Claire

